Indian cricket legend Tendulkar tests positive for coronavirus

Tendulkar tests positive as infections continued to surge in the world’s second most populous country.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has contracted the novel coronavirus as infections continued to surge in the world’s second most populous country.

Tendulkar, who will turn 48 next month, retired from professional cricket in 2013 after notching a still unmatched 100 international centuries in a prolific 24-year career.

“I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure COVID is kept at bay. However, I have tested positive today following mild symptoms,” Tendulkar said on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

“All others at home have tested negative. I have quarantined myself at home and I am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors.”

Tendulkar, who scored 15,921 runs in Test cricket, thanked “all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country”.

On Saturday, India reported 62,258 new infections, its highest since October, taking its tally to 11.91 million.

The death toll rose by 291 to stand at 161,240.

Tendulkar lives in Mumbai, the capital of the western Indian state of Maharashtra which has been the hardest hit by a resurgence in cases.

Maharashtra has seen infections rising steadily and recorded an all-time high of 36,902 new cases on Friday with India’s commercial capital Mumbai also reporting a high of 5,515 cases.

The state government has announced a night curfew from Sunday to stem the spread of the virus, while authorities could also impose local lockdowns in some districts after informing people in advance.