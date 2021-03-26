Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

UK’s vaccine rollout prevented 6,100 deaths in 12 weeks: Study

From early December until late February, thousands of deaths were avoided among the elderly as they were prioritised for jabs, says PHE.

Race relations campaigner Dr Hari Shukla, 87, and his wife Ranju read vaccination information leaflets before receiving the first of two Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Newcastle [File: Owen Humphreys/Pool via Reuters]
Race relations campaigner Dr Hari Shukla, 87, and his wife Ranju read vaccination information leaflets before receiving the first of two Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Newcastle [File: Owen Humphreys/Pool via Reuters]
26 Mar 2021

The United Kingdom’s vaccine rollout prevented at least 6,100 deaths from early December to late February – a period in which the elderly were being prioritised for the jabs, according to a new study by Public Health England (PHE).

PHE said on Friday it estimated that from December 8 – when the UK started mass inoculations with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine – until the end of February, about 5,900 deaths were prevented among people aged 80 and above, and 200 in those aged 70 to 79.

“This new analysis calculates how many lives they have saved in the first few months of the vaccine programme, and with every additional day more lives have and will be saved,” said Dr Mary Ramsay, PHE head of immunisation.

But, she added: “While the vaccines have a striking effect on mortality, we don’t yet know how much these vaccines will reduce the risk of you passing COVID-19 onto others. Even if you have been vaccinated, it is really important that you continue to act like you have the virus, practise good hand hygiene and stay at home.”

The UK has been hard hit by the virus, recording more than 125,000 deaths – one of the world’s worst tolls.

“The true value of these vaccines may also be in terms of future deaths avoided, should there be resurgence of COVID-19 in the UK,” PHE said.

Because the elderly are most at risk from the virus, along with people with pre-existing conditions, “prioritisation of the COVID-19 vaccination programme has focused primarily on an aged-based strategy in order to prevent the greatest loss of life”.

The UK’s inoculation programme has been widely praised.

With about 29 million people, or almost half of the country’s adult population, having received a first dose to date, the UK has one of the fastest vaccination rates in the world.

Source: Al Jazeera
More from News

NFT craze: Why are non-fungible tokens all the rage?

To prove its authenticity, 'Everydays – The First 5000 Days' features what is known as a non-fungible token (NFT) that digitally attaches the artist’s signature to it and can’t be altered, Christie’s said [Christie's Images Ltd via Reuters]

NYC council passes bill to limit ‘qualified immunity’ for police

Legislation passed by the New York City council could make it easier to sue police for excessive force and unreasonable searches [File: John Minchillo/AP Photo]

WeWork revives plans to go public, this time with a SPAC deal

New York-based WeWork, co-founded by Adam Neumann and heavily backed by SoftBank Group Corp, was valued at as much as $47bn two years ago, but its valuation has plunged to about $8bn since then [File: Bloomberg]

Who is Alexey Navalny, really?

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny delivers a speech during a rally in Moscow, Russia, on September 29, 2019 [File: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters]
Most Read

Four killed in Bangladesh during protests against Modi visit

Protesters set a motorcycle on fire during a clash with the police as they protest against Modi's visit [Mahmud Hossain Opu/Al Jazeera]

Dislodging Suez Canal ship ‘could take weeks’: Live

Egypt: Train collision kills 32 after emergency brakes triggered

A screengrab shows people gathered around the wreckage after two trains collided in Tahta district of Sohag province on Friday [AFP]

UK debates Prophet Muhammad caricatures after teacher suspended

Children across the UK recently returned to classrooms as lockdown measures eased [File: Toby Melville/Reuters]