Live
News|Agriculture

Indian farmers block railways, roads to mark 4 months of protests

Farmers squat on railway tracks and roads across India to mark months of protests against new farm laws.

Farmers take part in a 12-hour strike on a highway at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Farmers take part in a 12-hour strike on a highway at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
26 Mar 2021

Hundreds of farmers have blocked roads and railway tracks across India, disrupting traffic to mark four months of protests against a set of farm laws they say will leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

The farmers’ unions called for a 12-hour countrywide strike on Friday to maintain pressure to repeal the laws passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in September 2020.

Modi’s government says the laws, which ease rules regarding storage, marketing and the sale of produce, will modernise and energise the farming sector.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi since late November.

“Four months ago, this day, farmers came to the borders of Delhi with their demands. But this government isn’t listening to the farmers,” said union leader Gurinder Singh Pannu.

“This protest will continue,” he added.

Across the northern states of Haryana and Punjab, protesters blocked railway tracks at dozens of locations, leading to the cancellation of at least four passenger trains.

“Around 30 trains are held up,” Deepak Kumar, an Indian railways spokesman, told Reuters news agency.

Freight movement had also been affected, with around 20 goods trains currently stalled, Kumar said.

At a major protest camp in Delhi’s Ghazipur, protesters blocked a highway connecting the capital city with neighbouring Uttar Pradesh state.

Police also built additional barricades, topped by concertina wire, and hundreds of personnel had been deployed.

Of about a thousand protesters at the site, some danced and sang on Friday. “Take back the black laws,” they chanted in Hindi.

All transport remained off the roads in Andhra Pradesh state, while a more limited response was reported from other parts of the country, NDTV news channel reported.

Several rounds of talks between the government and the farm leaders have failed and there are no new meetings planned for now.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

US: Dominion Voting sues Fox News for defamation

A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at an elementary school in Gwinnett County, Georgia [File: Ben Gray/AP]

Egypt train crash kills 32, injures 66: ministry

Brazil’s COVID deaths ‘biggest genocide in our history’: Lula

Lula, 75, who led Brazil from 2003 to 2010, had a corruption conviction against him annulled earlier this month [File: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]

UK debates Prophet Muhammad caricatures after teacher suspended

Children across the UK recently returned to classrooms as lockdown measures eased [File: Toby Melville/Reuters]
Most Read

India’s Modi visits Bangladesh, sparking violent protests

Protesters set a motorcycle on fire during a clash with the police as they protest against Modi's visit [Munir Uz zaman/AFP]

Dislodging Suez Canal ship ‘could take weeks’: Live

A handout picture released by the Suez Canal Authority on March 25, 2021 shows Egyptian tug boats trying to free Taiwan-owned MV Ever Given (Evergreen), a 400-metre- (1,300-foot-)long and 59-metre wide vessel, lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across the waterway of Egypt's Suez Canal. - Egypt's Suez Canal Authority said it was "temporarily suspending navigation" until refloating of the MV Ever Given ship was completed on one of the busiest maritime trade routes. (Photo by - / Suez Canal Authority / AFP) (AFP)

Houthis launch attacks on Saudi oil facilities, military sites

A photo distributed by the Houthi Military Media Unit shows the launch by Houthi forces of a ballistic missile aimed at Saudi Arabia on March 25, 2018 [Houthi Military Media Unit/Handout via Reuters]

Ship blocking Suez Canal prompts flood of memes

The Legos rendition of the Suez Canal situation [Via Twitter]