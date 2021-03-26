Live
News|Environment

African elephants face extinction amid poaching, habitat loss

Number of forest elephants found mostly in Central Africa has fallen by 86 percent over the last 30 years, prompting the latest warning.

Only about 415,000 African savanna and forest elephants remain due to a sharp decline in their population over the last few decades [File: AP]
Only about 415,000 African savanna and forest elephants remain due to a sharp decline in their population over the last few decades [File: AP]
26 Mar 2021

African elephants living in forests and savannas are increasingly threatened with extinction, according to the latest Red List of the world’s most threatened species, with conservationists stepping up calls for an urgent end to poaching and the destruction of the elephants’ habitat.

The new assessments by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) published on Thursday underscore the persistent pressures faced by the two species of African elephants, which are now listed as either “critically endangered” or “endangered”.

“We must urgently put an end to poaching and ensure that sufficient suitable habitat for both forest and savannah elephants is conserved,” said Bruno Oberle, the IUCN director- general.

Oberle sounded the alarm even as he also praised some African countries for their work in trying to reverse the decline.

The Switzerland-based body’s latest survey said the savanna elephant was “endangered” and the much smaller, lighter forest elephant was “critically endangered” – only one step away from becoming extinct in the wild.

Before the latest Red List update, African elephants were treated as a single species, listed as “vulnerable”. But following the emergence of new genetic evidence, the two species have been categorised separately for the first time.

The IUCN cited data showing that the populations of Africa’s savanna elephants found in a variety of habitats had fallen by at least 60 percent over the last 50 years while the number of forest elephants – found mostly in Central Africa – had dropped by 86 percent over 31 years.

Combined, only approximately 415,000 African elephants remain, it said.

Sharp decline

Both species suffered sharp declines since 2008 due to a significant increase in poaching, which peaked in 2011 but continues to threaten populations, the report said.

Despite the overall decline, some populations of forest elephants were rebounding due to conservation efforts by countries such as Gabon and the Republic of Congo.

 

“Anti-poaching measures on the ground, together with more supportive legislation and land-use planning which seeks to foster human-wildlife coexistence, have been key to successful elephant conservation,” the report said.

In Southern Africa’s Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area, savanna elephant numbers were also stable or growing, IUCN said.

“While the results of the assessment place the continental population of savanna elephants in the endangered category, it is important to keep in mind that at a site level, some sub-populations are thriving,” said Dave Balfour, IUCN’s assessor of the African elephants.

IUCN’s latest assessment – the first of three annual updates – assessed 134,425 species of plants, fungi and animals of which more than a quarter are threatened with extinction.

Barney Long of the Global Wildlife Conservation said the regular assessment of the status of species helps in highlighting “worrying trends” including the status of elephants.

“The health of our planet depends on the health of elephants and the ecosystems they inhabit,” he said.

Source: Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Death toll in Myanmar’s post-coup crackdown surpasses 300

More than 300 people have died in Myanmar's anti-coup protests amid increasing violence by the security forces [File: Reuters]

In Pictures: Nearly 100 years of lighting the Olympic flame

Boxing legend Muhammad Ali lights the Olympic flame during the 1996 Summer Olympic Games opening ceremony in Atlanta, July 19, 1996. [Michael Probst/AP Photo]

China targets UK with sanctions for Xinjiang ‘disinformation’

Watchtowers on a high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained on the outskirts of Hotan in May 2019 [File: Greg Baker/ AFP]

Georgia Republicans enact sweeping bill to restrict voting

African Methodist Episcopal Church Bishop Reginald Jackson announces a boycott of Coca-Cola Co products outside the Georgia Capitol as Georgia legislators vote to approve new voting restrictions likely to disenfranchise Black voters [Jeff Amy/AP Photo]
Most Read

‘Beached whale’ ship could block Suez Canal for weeks

Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, monitors the situation near stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt, March 25, 2021 [Suez Canal Authority/Handout/Reuters]

The president’s bodyguard who amassed dozens of cars and houses

Former Malawian President Peter Mutharika (centre) and his bodyguard Norman Chisale (left) at independence anniversary celebrations in 2018 [File: Amos Gumulira/AFP]

What Joe Biden said in his first presidential press conference

President Joe Biden speaks during his first news conference in the East Room of the White House [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

Ethiopia’s Tigray: Men forced to rape family members, UN reports

Actual number of rapes may be much higher because of the stigma associated with such attacks [File: Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters]