Live
News|Uighur

Chinese TV stars cut ties with Nike over Xinjiang comments

Backlash brews in China against Western firms speaking out over alleged abuses against Uighurs held in camps.

Chinese TV stars Wang Yibo and Tan Songyun said they would end all promotional partnerships with Nike, after a company statement was circulated widely on social media noting it was 'very concerned' by allegations of forced labour [File: Tingshu Wang/Reuters]
Chinese TV stars Wang Yibo and Tan Songyun said they would end all promotional partnerships with Nike, after a company statement was circulated widely on social media noting it was 'very concerned' by allegations of forced labour [File: Tingshu Wang/Reuters]
25 Mar 2021

Two Chinese TV stars have cut ties with sportswear brand Nike for registering concerns over forced labour in Xinjiang while clothing brand H&M faced calls for a boycott, as a backlash brews in China against Western firms speaking out on human rights.

At least one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been held in camps in Xinjiang, according to right groups, where authorities are also accused of forcibly sterilising women and imposing forced labour.

China denies the allegations of abuses, insisting labour camps are in fact training programmes and work schemes that have helped stamp out “extremism” and raise incomes.

Chinese TV stars Wang Yibo and Tan Songyun on Thursday said they would end all promotional partnerships with Nike after a company statement was circulated widely on social media noting it was “very concerned” by the allegations of forced labour.

Their move followed a blizzard of outrage on China’s tightly controlled social media aimed at Nike over the statement published last year.

Tan’s manager said she “resolutely opposes any bad behaviour of smearing and making rumours about China,” with Wang’s agent making a similar statement.

Hours earlier Swedish clothing giant H&M’s products vanished from major Chinese shopping sites in apparent retaliation for its decision to no longer source cotton from Xinjiang, while state media shared calls for a boycott of its stores.

Xinjiang is one of the world’s top cotton-producing regions feeding many western garment brands with textiles.

Nike and H&M both made their statements last year, but the criticism only reached a fever pitch this week after Western countries lined up to sanction several key officials from Xinjiang over alleged rights abuses.

An outraged China struck back with tit-for-tat sanctions as a war of words erupted between Beijing and several European countries.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday issued a cryptic tweet accusing unnamed parties of seeking to find forced labour and repression where there was none, as “repression is what they have done for over a century”.

She did not directly mention Xinjiang.

State media on Wednesday lashed out against what they called H&M’s “lies” and “ulterior motives”, while a department store in Xinjiang’s Urumqi city demanded an apology from the company in a statement on Thursday.

H&M’s brick-and-mortar stores have also disappeared from search results in a popular Chinese map app owned by Baidu.

H&M China in a statement on Wednesday night said it “does not represent any political position” and remains committed to long-term investment in China.

Internet users also targeted the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a global group that promotes sustainable cotton production which had said in October it was suspending its approval of cotton sourced from Xinjiang for the 2020-2021 season, citing concerns over human rights.

China produces over a fifth of the world’s cotton, with Xinjiang accounting for about 87 percent of Chinese output.

“If you boycott Xinjiang cotton, we’ll boycott you. Either Adidas quits BCI, or get out of China,” one internet user wrote.

BCI members include Nike, Adidas, H&M and Japan’s Fast Retailing.

Nike, Adidas and the BCI did not immediately respond to requests from Reuters news agency for comment.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Taiwan says it has begun mass producing long-range missiles

A Taiwanese soldier waves a flag during a drill on the Hsinchu military base ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday on January 19, 2021 [File: Sam Yeh/ AFP]

Suez Canal blockage halts $9.6bn a day of ship traffic

A container ship sails through the Suez Canal as Egypt celebrates the 150th anniversary of the canal opening in Ismailia, Egypt, on November 17, 2019 [File: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters]

Tablighi Jamaat men India held for ‘spreading COVID’ share ordeal

From left to right: Abdullah Ramadan from Tanzania, Rizky Rendhana from Indonesia, Mohammed Faisal from Myanmar, and Salam Maso-Sod from Thailand, who went on trial and were acquitted by Indian courts, pose for a photo in New Delhi [Shaheen Abdulla/Al Jazeera]

Blogger ordered to pay Singapore PM $99,000 in defamation case

Financial adviser and blogger Leong Sze Hian, right, has ben ordered to pay damages of nearly $99,000 to Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for defamation in a Facebook post [File: Edgar Su/Reuters]
Most Read

Suez Canal suspends traffic as tug boats work to free ship: Live

The 59-metre wide vessel is lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across the waterway of Egypt's Suez Canal [AFP]

Cargo ship stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal chokes key trade route

A satellite handout image released by Planet Labs Inc on March 24 shows the Taiwan-owned MV 'Ever Given' container ship lodged sideways [Planet Labs/AFP]

The president’s bodyguard who amassed dozens of cars and houses

Former Malawian President Peter Mutharika (centre) and his bodyguard Norman Chisale (left) at independence anniversary celebrations in 2018 [File: Amos Gumulira/AFP]

Israel votes: Palestinian-Israeli party now a potential kingmaker

Mansour Abbas, leader of the United Arab List, votes at a polling station in Maghar, Israel [Mahmoud Illean/AP]