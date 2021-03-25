Live
News|Health

Bolsonaro under pressure as Brazil COVID deaths top 300,000

Latin American nation becomes the second country to reach the grim milestone after the United States.

Just in the past 75 days, Brazil has registered 100,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths, a spike health experts blame on a lack of political coordination [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
Just in the past 75 days, Brazil has registered 100,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths, a spike health experts blame on a lack of political coordination [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
25 Mar 2021

Brazil has topped 300,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, becoming the second country to do so amid a spike in infections that has seen the South American country report record death tolls in recent days.

On Wednesday, Brazil’s health ministry reported 2,009 daily COVID-19 deaths, bringing its pandemic total to 300,685. On Tuesday, the country saw a single-day record of 3,251 deaths.

The United States reached the grim milestone on December 14 but it has a larger population than Brazil.

According to local media reports in Brazil, the latest coronavirus figures might be affected by changes in the government’s counting system. Newly appointed Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said in a news conference that he was going to check whether the numbers had been artificially reduced.

With daily death tolls at pandemic highs, state governors and mayors in Brazil have expressed fears that April could be as bad as March for the country’s overwhelmed hospitals.

Just in the past 75 days, Brazil has registered 100,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths, a spike health experts blame on a lack of political coordination in fighting the virus, new variants that spread more easily and a disregard for health protocols.

President Jair Bolsonaro has consistently downplayed the severity of the pandemic, insisting the economy must be kept humming to prevent worse hardship, and he has criticised health measures imposed by local leaders.

As the pandemic has worsened in recent weeks, Bolsonaro has shown signs of taking it more seriously. The return of his political nemesis, former left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, also appears to have stirred him into action. Lula’s corruption convictions have recently been annulled, allowing him to run in next year’s election.

On Tuesday, Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain who has won international notoriety for his efforts to block lockdown measures, gave a televised address in which he defended his handling of the pandemic and pledged to deliver more vaccines.

But his comments were jeered by pot-banging protests across the continent-sized country.

On Wednesday, he said the government would seek more coordination with state governors, with weekly meetings to discuss coronavirus-fighting measures in a newly launched committee.

But the pandemic outlook remains bleak.

“The outlook for the coming weeks will be very difficult,” former Health Minister Nelson Teich, who left the ministry after clashing with the president, told the Reuters news agency. “Our vaccination programme is slow.”

In his first news conference as health minister on Wednesday, Queiroga said the government aims to speed up the inoculation drive and pledged to deliver one million shots a day.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned on Tuesday that the situation in Brazil was “dire,” and threatened the rest of the region.

“The virus continues to surge dangerously across Brazil,” PAHO Director Dr Carissa Etienne said in Washington, DC.

“Cases and deaths are increasing, and (intensive care) bed occupancy is very high in many states.”

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Cargo ship stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal chokes key trade route

A satellite handout image released by Planet Labs Inc on March 24 shows the Taiwan-owned MV 'Ever Given' container ship lodged sideways [Planet Labs/AFP]

Africa experienced 30% rise in COVID cases during 2nd wave: Study

The researchers said it was highly likely new variants had contributed to higher case loads across the continent's second wave [Ebrahim Hamid/AFP]

In Pictures: Homeless Rohingya after devastating Bangladesh blaze

Thousands of refugees became homeless in Monday’s fire that raced through Balukhali camp at Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar district. [Anadolu]

Timeline: North Korea’s weaponised diplomacy

Television screens show file footage of North Korean missile tests after Japan said Pyongyang had launched a ballistic missile [Jung Yeon-je/AFP]
Most Read

Suez Canal still blocked, causing massive shipping jam: Live

The 59-metre wide vessel is lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across the waterway of Egypt's Suez Canal [AFP]

The president’s bodyguard who amassed dozens of cars and houses

Former Malawian President Peter Mutharika (centre) and his bodyguard Norman Chisale (left) at independence anniversary celebrations in 2018 [File: Amos Gumulira/AFP]

Israel votes: Palestinian-Israeli party now a potential kingmaker

Mansour Abbas, leader of the United Arab List, votes at a polling station in Maghar, Israel [Mahmoud Illean/AP]

UN confirms report on Saudi threat against Khashoggi investigator

The UN human rights office had informed Callamard about the threat as well as UN security and authorities [File: Jose Cabezas/Reuters]