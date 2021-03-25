Live
Biden holds first formal press conference of his presidency: Live

The US president will take questions from reporters on a wide variety of issues likely including immigration and guns.

United States President Joe Biden will face reporters during his first formal press conference Thursday in the East Room of the White House [File: Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]
By 
William Roberts and 
Steve Chaggaris
25 Mar 2021
  • US President Joe Biden will hold the first formal press conference of his presidency at 13:15 EDT (17:15 GMT) at the White House.
  • He has spoken to reporters multiple times since he took office on January 20, but has been criticised for not holding a full press conference.
  • Biden is expected to be asked about pressing issues such as the migrant surge at the US-Mexico border, gun control, relations with China and Russia, and withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.

Welcome to Al Jazeera’s coverage of President Joe Biden’s first formal press conference. This is William Roberts and Steve Chaggaris.

What will Biden be asked about?

Reporters – and the president – spend hours preparing for these formal press conferences, and there are obvious lines of questioning that are bound to come up.

There are “news of the day” topics such as the coronavirus pandemic, the migrant surge at the US-Mexico border, and the recent mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado – as well as the racial justice and gun control angles that stem from those shootings.

There are also the broader policy topics that he could be quizzed about including his upcoming announcement of an infrastructure plan, how he hopes to get that through Congress and whether taxes will be raised to pay for it. There are pressing foreign policy questions about China, North Korea, Russia, Yemen and Afghanistan, to name a few.

And more than likely there will be a few curveballs that the audience, and perhaps Biden as well, do not see coming, potentially adding some spontaneity to the event.

Biden’s late start

President Joe Biden’s first press conference coming on the 64th day of his presidency is late by recent standards. The president and his staff have been under pressure from media organisations in recent weeks to schedule the event, which carries risks for Biden as he has a tendency to stumble over his words and commit political gaffes.

Former President Donald Trump held his first solo press conference on February 16, 2017 – 26 days after taking office – but it proved to be his only press conference in the first year of his presidency amid a combative relationship with the media. Trump preferred to take questions in the informal settings of short question-and-answer sessions with the pool of reporters who covered his travel events.

Biden and his White House team have promised greater transparency and a better relationship, but have maintained tight control of information.

Biden’s first formal press conference as president

Joe Biden is holding the first televised press conference of his presidency on Thursday. The 13:15 EDT (17:15 GMT) scheduled event will be held in the East Room of the White House, which is traditionally where presidents hold formal press conferences.

President Dwight Eisenhower held the first presidential news conference to be broadcast on television back in 1955. Media representatives who regularly cover the president and his travels will be called upon by name to ask their questions, for which the president’s staff will have tried to prepare answers.

Source: Al Jazeera

