Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Syria provides Lebanon oxygen supplies amid dire shortages

Syria supplies Beirut with 75 tonnes of oxygen as President Bashar al-Assad responds to the country’s humanitarian request.

Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hasan says the oxygen was a 'direct gift' from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad [File: SANA via Reuters]
Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hasan says the oxygen was a 'direct gift' from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad [File: SANA via Reuters]
24 Mar 2021

War-torn Syria promised oxygen supplies to neighbouring Lebanon as both countries struggle with unprecedented economic woes and a surge of coronavirus infections.

“We will supply Lebanon with 75 tonnes of oxygen in instalments of 25 tonnes a day for a period of three days,” Health Minister Hasan al-Ghabbash told reporters after a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart on Wednesday.

The oxygen shipment, which will be delivered “immediately”, will not strain Syria’s supplies, al-Ghabbash said, adding the first delivery arrived that day.

From his side, Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hasan told Lebanon’s Al-Manar TV the shipment was a “direct gift” from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who responded to the country’s humanitarian request for the oxygen.

“We have around 1,000 patients on breathing aid in Lebanon’s emergency rooms” and oxygen supplies “honestly are only enough to last for today”, he added.

For Lebanon, Syria’s gesture comes at a time of political deadlock among rival groups who are deeply divided over Syria. Hasan is allied with the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, which has been a main backer of al-Assad.

Lebanon has struggled with a surge of COVID-19 infections since the start of 2021, and a weeks-long lockdown has only brought the numbers down slightly.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said intensive care unit beds are more than 85 percent full in the country of six million people, including more than one million Syrian refugees.

Since last year, Lebanon has recorded nearly 445,000 infections and 5,850 deaths.

But the situation is critical in Syria as well where people are struggling with a healthcare system battered by 10 years of conflict and dependent on foreign aid as al-Assad’s government faces growing Western sanctions.

WHO officials said hospital beds are at full capacity in the capital Damascus, and infections are at their highest amid a dearth of testing capabilities.

The WHO told Al Jazeera in October last year there were fewer than three beds available for every 10,000 people – three times less than international standards. According to a United Nations report published in March last year, 70 percent of health workers left the country since the start of the war in 2011.

Both Syria and Lebanon are also witnessing an unprecedented crash of their local currencies.

A vaccination campaign began in Lebanon last month with more than 970,000 people registered and some 156,000 doses already administered.

The Syrian government kicked off its vaccination campaign last week.

The WHO announced on Tuesday it will also oversee a vaccination rollout in Syria, expected to start in April with the aim of inoculating 20 percent of the population by the end of 2021.

Source: Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Israel election: What happens next in 600 words

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party looks set to lose six seats, falling to 30 in the 120-seat parliament [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]

Ex FARC leader asks US Congress for help with peace deal

Colombian former FARC rebel leader Rodrigo Londono, known by his nom de guerre Timochenko, makes declarations during an interview with Reuters at La Carmelita, Colombia, June 8, 2018. Picture taken June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Jaime Acosta

Mozambique: Armed group attacks town near gas project

Mozambique's northern-most province of Cabo Delgado has since 2017 been home to a festering insurgency [File: Adrien/AFP]

Erdogan says Turkey wants region to become ‘island of peace’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also tried to reassure foreign investors spooked by his dismissal of his market-friendly central bank chief [File: Adem Altan/AFP]
Most Read

Israel votes: Palestinian-Israeli party now a potential kingmaker

Mansour Abbas, leader of the United Arab List, votes at a polling station in Maghar, Israel [Mahmoud Illean/AP]

Suez Canal blocked after massive container ship runs aground

Workers are seen next to a container ship which ran aground in the Suez Canal [Handout: Suez Canal Authority via Reuters]

Colorado suspect bought gun six days before shooting

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, of Arvada, identified by police as the suspect in a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store, poses for a county jail booking photograph in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021 [Boulder Police Department/Handout via Reuters]

The president’s bodyguard who amassed dozens of cars and houses

Former Malawian President Peter Mutharika (centre) and his bodyguard Norman Chisale (left) at independence anniversary celebrations in 2018 [File: Amos Gumulira/AFP]