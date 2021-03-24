Live
News|Politics

France to reopen embassy in Libya after nearly seven years

French President Emmanuel Macron pledges support for Libya’s new interim’s government after meeting with the head of the interim presidency council.

Paris closed its embassy after evacuating some 50 French and British nationals as fighting broke out in Tripoli in July 2014, and based its ambassador in Tunis [Ludovic Marin/AFP]
Paris closed its embassy after evacuating some 50 French and British nationals as fighting broke out in Tripoli in July 2014, and based its ambassador in Tunis [Ludovic Marin/AFP]
24 Mar 2021

France will reopen its embassy in the Libyan capital Tripoli next Monday to show its support for the North African country’s new unity government, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday after meeting the head of the interim presidency council.

Libya’s unity government led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah took office on March 16 from two rival administrations that ruled its eastern and western regions, completing a smooth transition of power after 10 years of violence and chaos.

“We will do everything that is in our power to defend this sovereignty and stability agenda,” Macron said alongside Mohammed al-Menfi, the head of the Libyan presidency council in Paris.

“Monday our embassy in Tripoli will reopen and our ambassador will be back on your territory,” he said.

Paris closed its embassy after evacuating some 50 French and British nationals as fighting broke out in Tripoli in July 2014. It based its ambassador in neighbouring Tunis, the capital of Tunisia.

Menfi was making his first overseas visit since taking his post, which was created following a UN-brokered process.

Prime Minister Dbeibah and an interim three-member presidency council were selected at UN-sponsored talks in February.

The new transitional executive emerged from the UN peace process that was launched in November in Tunis, then voted on in Geneva. It was ratified by Libya’s parliament on March 10.

Oil-rich Libya has been torn by war since a NATO-backed uprising led to the toppling and killing of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was the chief advocate of the NATO-led military campaign that resulted in Gaddafi’s overthrow.

“I want here to show you all my support and that of France for the new Libyan unified authorities that emerged from the transition process,” said Macron.

“We have a debt towards Libya and the Libyans for a decade of disorder,” said Macron, adding that regional stability would be impossible without peace in Libya.

Macron has been bitterly critical of Turkey’s military intervention in Libya, while rejecting claims that Paris had secretly favoured Libya’s eastern renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar in the conflict. The eastern government backed Haftar.

The internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), which governed western Libya, was backed by Turkey in its battle against Haftar’s forces.

The GNA finally defeated Haftar’s forces, which was backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, France and Russia, last April following a year of intense fighting.

Macron insisted that a priority was the withdrawal of Turkish troops and pro-Ankara Syrian militias, as well as Russian mercenaries who are reportedly on the ground.

An estimated 20,000 mercenaries and foreign fighters are still based in the country, whose presence Dbeibah has called “a stab in our back”. The UN Security Council last week called on all foreign forces to leave “without further delay”.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Israel military hits ‘Hamas positions’ in Gaza

Flames seen following an Israeli air raid on Hamas site in Gaza March 24, 2021 [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/ Reuters]

Chinese tech giant Tencent’s boss met antitrust officials: Report

Pony Ma's tech giant Tencent, whose WeChat mobile messaging and payment app is ubiquitous in China, is expected to be the next in line for sharper antitrust regulatory inquiries following a crackdown on rival firms, sources tell the Reuters news agency [File: Jason Lee/Reuters]

Netanyahu’s future unclear as Israel election threatens deadlock

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a speech to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's general election at his Likud party headquarters in Jerusalem March 24, 2021 [Ammar Awad/ Reuters]

‘India desires cordial relations’: Modi in letter to Pakistan PM

The message from Modi, right, to Khan follows a series of moves and statements signalling rapprochement between the nuclear-armed neighbours [File: Reuters]
Most Read

Suez Canal blocked after massive container ship runs aground

More than 150 years old, the Suez Canal is one of the world's most important trade routes, providing passage for 10 percent of all international maritime trade [File: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters]

North Korea tested missiles over the weekend: US, South Korea

A suspected missile is fired in an image released last March by KCNA. The US and South Korea say two missiles were tested over the weekend [File: KCNA/via Reuters]

Girl shot dead by security forces in Myanmar military crackdown

Family members cry over the body of teenage boy Tun Tun Aung who was also shot dead by security forces in front of his home on Monday in Mandalay [Stringer/Reuters]

Top Saudi official issued death threat against UN investigator

Agnes Callamard, UN special rapporteur, says the threats were made at a high-level meeting in Geneva [File: Francois Lenoir/Reuters]