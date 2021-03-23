Live
News

UN rights office gets mandate to document Sri Lanka war crimes

The resolution received 22 votes in favour and 11 against, including China and Pakistan, and 14 abstentions including India.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Bachelet, has slammed Sri Lanka's government for reneging on promises to deliver justice to war victims [File: Denis Balibouse/Reuters]
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Bachelet, has slammed Sri Lanka's government for reneging on promises to deliver justice to war victims [File: Denis Balibouse/Reuters]
23 Mar 2021

The UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution giving UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet a mandate to collect and preserve information and evidence of war crimes committed during Sri Lanka’s long civil war, which ended in 2009.

The erosion of judicial independence, marginalisation of minorities and impunity in Sri Lanka came up for criticism in the resolution, which received 22 votes in favour with 11 against, including China and Pakistan, and 14 abstentions, including India.

The resolution, which was brought by the UK on behalf of a core group of countries, expressed particular concern that the island’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has “exacerbated the prevailing marginalisation of and discrimination against the Muslim community”.

It also highlighted “accelerating militarisation of civilian government functions”, “the erosion of the independence of the judiciary”, and “increased marginalisation” of Tamil and Muslim minorities.

Last month, Bachelet, the UN high commissioner for human rights, said that 12 years after the end of armed conflict in the South Asian island nation, domestic efforts to ensure justice for victims have failed.

“Despite commitments made in 2015, the current government, like its predecessor, has failed to pursue genuine truth-seeking or accountability processes,” she said.

“The impact on thousands of survivors, from all communities, is devastating. Moreover, the systems, structures, policies and personnel that gave rise to such grave violations in the past remain – and have recently been reinforced.”

The decades-long civil war between the Sri Lankan security forces and the separatist Tamil Tigers killed about 100,000 people, including up to 40,000 Tamil civilians killed by the Sri Lankan forces in the final phases of the war. The government has denied the charge.

UN reports have accused Sri Lankan troops of shelling hospitals and carrying out indiscriminate aerial bombardments, executing surrendering rebels and causing the disappearance of thousands of minority Tamils.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

Ethiopia PM admits ‘atrocities committed’ during Tigray conflict

Heads of nine UN agencies and other officials demanded a halt to attacks against civilians in Tigray, 'including rape and other horrific forms of sexual violence' [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

Blinken pledges to ‘revitalise’ NATO, cooperation on Afghanistan

Blinken's statements were a stark shift in tone from the four years of friction under Trump [Yves Herman/AP Photo]

‘I don’t feel safe’: Asians in the UK reflect on a year of hatred

Peng Wang was attacked last month as he was jogging near his house [Courtesy: Peng Wang]

Belize national football team briefly held by gunmen in Haiti

Belize's team is currently in Haiti for a World Cup 2022 qualifier on March 25 [File: Jared Wickerham/Getty]
Most Read

‘Highly volatile’: Powell’s not-so-cryptic warning on Bitcoin

United States Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also said the Fed is researching the potential for a central bank digital currency, though he added that the Fed is not yet near a decision about implementing one [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]

‘We just ran’: Gunman kills 10 at supermarket in the US

The shooting occurred at about 3pm (21:00 GMT) at a supermarket in the Table Mesa area of Boulder [Kevin Mohatt/Reuters]

Sex acts filmed in Australia’s parliament rock Morrison’s gov’t

Protesters attend a rally against sexual violence and gender inequality in Sydney on March 15, 2021 [Steven Saphore/ AFP]

‘I wish I would die’: Syrians tortured in Lebanon, report says

One interviewee told Amnesty International that Lebanese security forces inflicted the ‘flying carpet’ on him which entails being strapped face-up on a foldable board, with one end brought up to the other [Jawad Morad/Amnesty International]