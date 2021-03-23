Live
News|Crime

Polish writer charged for calling Trump-allied president ‘moron’

Jakub Zulczyk charged with insulting Andrzej Duda over his comments on Biden and the US election outcome.

Duda was a close ally of Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump [File: Ondrej Deml/AFP]
Duda was a close ally of Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump [File: Ondrej Deml/AFP]
23 Mar 2021

A Polish writer faces a possible prison sentence for insulting President Andrzej Duda by calling him a “moron” over comments the latter made about US President Joe Biden’s election victory.

Jakub Zulczyk, who is the screenwriter behind the popular series Blinded by the Lights and Belfer, said prosecutors had charged him under an article in the criminal code for insulting the head of state in a Facebook post.

“I am, I suspect, the first writer in this country in a very long time to be tried for what he wrote,” he said on Facebook.

In his post on November 7 last year, the writer commented on a curiously worded tweet in which Duda congratulated Biden for his “successful presidential campaign” but said he was waiting for “the nomination by the Electoral College”.

Duda, who is supported by the populist right-wing Law and Justice (Pis) party, was a close ally of Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, who unsuccessfully contested the election result.

Aleksandra Skrzyniarz, a spokeswoman for Warsaw district prosecutors, told Polish news agency PAP on Monday that charges had been filed against a man, naming him only as “Jakub Z”.

“The defendant was accused of committing an act of public insult on 7 November last year on a social networking website against the President of the Republic of Poland, by using a term commonly recognised as insulting,” the spokeswoman said.

She added that the charge had been filed earlier this month and that the suspect had been questioned but “did not admit to committing the alleged act and gave explanations.”

“He indicated that the statement constituted a critical assessment of the president’s actions,” she said.

In his post, published in the days immediately after the November 3 election, Zulczyk said that “there is no such thing as ‘nomination by the Electoral College'”, adding that Biden’s confirmation as US president was “a mere formality”.

“Andrzej Duda is a moron,” the post said.

Poland has been criticised repeatedly for its different insult laws, including one on offending religious feeling and another on insulting the flags of Poland or other countries.

Source : AFP

Related

More from News

Environmental activist Carlos Cerros killed in Honduras

Honduras is one of the world’s most dangerous countries for activists [File: Reuters]

Hit with Western sanctions, China, Russia push for UN summit

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, pictured in Beijing [Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via Reuters]

Bangladesh probes deadly fire at Rohingya refugee camp

A view of a Rohingya refugee camp after Monday's fire [Ro Yassin Abdumonab/Reuters]

US officials question AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial results

US health officials have questioned data in a US AstraZeneca vaccine study [File: Matthias Schrader/The Associated Press]
Most Read

‘We just ran’: Gunman kills 10 at supermarket in the US

The shooting occurred at about 3pm (21:00 GMT) at a supermarket in the Table Mesa area of Boulder [Kevin Mohatt/Reuters]

Sex acts filmed in Australia’s parliament rock Morrison’s gov’t

Protesters attend a rally against sexual violence and gender inequality in Sydney on March 15, 2021 [Steven Saphore/ AFP]

‘Highly volatile’: Powell’s not-so-cryptic warning on Bitcoin

United States Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also said the Fed is researching the potential for a central bank digital currency, though he added that the Fed is not yet near a decision about implementing one [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]

‘I wish I would die’: Syrians tortured in Lebanon, report says

One interviewee told Amnesty International that Lebanese security forces inflicted the ‘flying carpet’ on him which entails being strapped face-up on a foldable board, with one end brought up to the other [Jawad Morad/Amnesty International]