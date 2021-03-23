Live
BREAKING
News

Congo Republic’s Denis Sassou Nguesso re-elected with 88% of vote

Provisional results announced on the state TV show that the 77-year-old incumbent president will extend his 36-year rule.

23 Mar 2021

Denis Sassou Nguesso has been re-elected president of the Republic of the Congo with 88.57 percent of the vote, according to provisional results.

The 77-year-old has been in power for an accumulated 36 years, first taking the helm in 1979 and then again in 1997 after losing the country’s first multiparty elections in 1992.

His victory, announced on Tuesday by the interior minister citing figures from the electoral commission was widely expected after a March 20 ballot boycotted by the main opposition.

The election was also overshadowed by the death from COVID-19 of his only main rival, Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas, who secured 7.84 percent of the vote.

More to follow…

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

California attempts to revive a bill that ‘microstamps’ handguns

Gunmakers have said the microstamp technology is unreliable, and to get around the law, they have not introduced new gun models in California since the law was passed there [File: Rich Pedroncelli/AP Photo]

Anti-Asian racism reaches ‘crisis point’ in Canada, advocates say

People march in downtown Montreal, Canada during a demonstration against anti-Asian racism on March 21, 2021 [Andrej Ivanov/AFP]

US authorities name 10 victims, suspect in Colorado shooting

A woman consoles a King Soopers pharmacy technician after a shooting at the grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, US March 22. 2021 [Michael Ciaglo/USA Today Network via Reuters]

Children 25% of civilian casualties in Yemen: Relief agency

The civil war in Yemen killed about 130,000 people, including more than 12,000 civilians [File: Hani Mohammed/AP Photo]
Most Read

‘Highly volatile’: Powell’s not-so-cryptic warning on Bitcoin

United States Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also said the Fed is researching the potential for a central bank digital currency, though he added that the Fed is not yet near a decision about implementing one [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]

Ethiopia PM admits Eritrean soldiers entered Tigray region

Heads of nine UN agencies and other officials demanded a halt to attacks against civilians in Tigray, 'including rape and other horrific forms of sexual violence' [File: Phill Magakoe/AFP]

‘I don’t feel safe’: Asians in the UK reflect on a year of hatred

Peng Wang was attacked last month as he was jogging near his house [Courtesy: Peng Wang]

‘We just ran’: Gunman kills 10 at supermarket in the US

The shooting occurred at about 3pm (21:00 GMT) at a supermarket in the Table Mesa area of Boulder [Kevin Mohatt/Reuters]