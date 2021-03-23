Congo Republic’s Denis Sassou Nguesso re-elected with 88% of vote

Provisional results announced on the state TV show that the 77-year-old incumbent president will extend his 36-year rule.

Denis Sassou Nguesso has been re-elected president of the Republic of the Congo with 88.57 percent of the vote, according to provisional results.

The 77-year-old has been in power for an accumulated 36 years, first taking the helm in 1979 and then again in 1997 after losing the country’s first multiparty elections in 1992.

His victory, announced on Tuesday by the interior minister citing figures from the electoral commission was widely expected after a March 20 ballot boycotted by the main opposition.

The election was also overshadowed by the death from COVID-19 of his only main rival, Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas, who secured 7.84 percent of the vote.

More to follow…