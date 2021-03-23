Live
News

Belize national football team briefly held by gunmen in Haiti

The team visiting for a World Cup 2022 qualifier have now safely reached their hotel, the country’s football federation said.

Belize's team is currently in Haiti for a World Cup 2022 qualifier on March 25 [File: Jared Wickerham/Getty]
Belize's team is currently in Haiti for a World Cup 2022 qualifier on March 25 [File: Jared Wickerham/Getty]
23 Mar 2021

Belize’s national football team, which is currently visiting Haiti for a World Cup 2022 qualifier, was briefly held up by armed gang in the capital Port-Au-Prince on Monday, the country’s football federation says.

The central American country’s team, known as the Jaguars, were headed to their hotel from the airport when they were stopped by the armed gang, the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) said on Facebook.

“Despite the four-man police escort, the team bus was stopped by an uproar of insurgents with assault rifles on motorcycles,” the FFB said in a statement, adding that their escorts then negotiated with the gang for the team’s release.

“We are pleased to report that our Jaguars, although shaken by their terrible experience, are safely at their hotel,” the statement added.

The FFB is currently in contact with FIFA and regional football federation CONCACAF “to get them to safer territory”, the statement said.

“It was a moment of intense fear,” Belize’s co-captain Deon McCauley said.

The qualifier, slated for Thursday, is part of the first round of CONCACAF games for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Belize have never qualified for the World Cup finals while Haiti qualified once, in 1974.

Haiti is currently in the midst of an economic and political crisis and has been under a state of emergency since March 18.

Criminal networks exercise total control over several poor and densely populated neighbourhoods of the country’s capital, creating “no-go” zones where they hold kidnap victims.

Haiti has seen a surge in kidnappings for ransom in recent months, targeting both the wealthy and those of far more modest means.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

UN rights office gets mandate to document Sri Lanka war crimes

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Bachelet, has slammed Sri Lanka's government for reneging on promises to deliver justice to war victims [File: Denis Balibouse/Reuters]

Blinken pledges to ‘revitalise’ NATO, cooperation on Afghanistan

Blinken's statements were a stark shift in tone from the four years of friction under Trump [Yves Herman/AP Photo]

‘I don’t feel safe’: Asians in the UK reflect on a year of hatred

Peng Wang was attacked last month as he was jogging near his house [Courtesy: Peng Wang]

Polish writer charged for calling Trump-allied president ‘moron’

Duda was a close ally of Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump [File: Ondrej Deml/AFP]
Most Read

‘We just ran’: Gunman kills 10 at supermarket in the US

The shooting occurred at about 3pm (21:00 GMT) at a supermarket in the Table Mesa area of Boulder [Kevin Mohatt/Reuters]

‘Highly volatile’: Powell’s not-so-cryptic warning on Bitcoin

United States Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also said the Fed is researching the potential for a central bank digital currency, though he added that the Fed is not yet near a decision about implementing one [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]

Sex acts filmed in Australia’s parliament rock Morrison’s gov’t

Protesters attend a rally against sexual violence and gender inequality in Sydney on March 15, 2021 [Steven Saphore/ AFP]

‘I wish I would die’: Syrians tortured in Lebanon, report says

One interviewee told Amnesty International that Lebanese security forces inflicted the ‘flying carpet’ on him which entails being strapped face-up on a foldable board, with one end brought up to the other [Jawad Morad/Amnesty International]