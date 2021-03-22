Thousands more evacuate as Sydney faces deluge

Rivers burst their banks after days of torrential rain with forecasters warning of more rain to come in Australian city.

Australian authorities were preparing to evacuate thousands of more people on Monday from flood-affected suburbs on the western fringes of Sydney, the country’s biggest city, with another day of heavy rain triggering the worst floods in 60 years.

Rivers across the state of New South Wales (NSW) have burst their banks amid three days of unrelenting rain. The Warragamba Dam – the source of much of Sydney’s drinking water – overflowed on Saturday prompting evacuations, school closures and warnings of worse to come.

“Flooding is likely to be higher than any floods since Nov 1961,” NSW emergency services said in a tweet late on Sunday. Authorities expect the wild weather to continue until Wednesday.

The fast-moving floodwaters have inundated houses, swept away vehicles and farm animals, and submerged roads, bridges, houses and farms, television and social media footage showed.

The worst affected areas so far have been in the state’s north where State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the region was experiencing a “one-in-100-year event”.

The floods come just a year after unprecedented climate-change bushfires, which followed a prolonged drought that had also seen Sydney introduce water restrictions.

Nearly 2,000 people have already been evacuated from low lying areas, NSW emergency services said. More than 200 schools have been closed. No casualties have been reported so far.

The Parramatta River bursts its banks amid torrential rain in Sydney and other parts of New South Wales [Dan Himbrechts/AAP Image via Reuters] More heavy rain is expected across large parts of NSW and up into Brisbane, weather forecasters said due to the combination of a tropical low over northern Western Australia and a coastal trough off NSW.

“These two moisture feeds are merging and will create a multi-state rain and storm band from Monday,” the Bureau of Meteorology said in a statement.

Vaccines delayed

A severe flood warning has been issued for large parts of NSW as well as neighbouring Queensland to the north.

“These are very, very serious and very severe storms and floods, and it’s a very complex weather system too … so this is a very testing time,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told radio station 2GB on Monday.

Sydney recorded its wettest day of the year on Sunday with almost 111 millimetres (4.4 inches) of rain.

Some regions on the state’s north coast received nearly 900 mm (35.4 inches) of rain in the last six days, more than three times the March average, government data showed.

Australia is due to begin the first big public phase of vaccine distribution on Monday although the programme has slipped behind the government’s announced timetable due to supply and delivery issues.

Health officials have said the rain and floods will delay the already halting roll-out of coronavirus vaccines in Sydney and surrounding areas.