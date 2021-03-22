Live
News|Conflict

Saudi-led coalition intensifies Yemen air raids, hits grains port

Six people injured after raids hit Houthi-controlled Salif grains port, a warehouse, and a food company’s living quarters.

Smoke rises after Saudi-led air raid on an army base in Sanaa on March 7, 2021 [File: Hani Mohammed/AP Photo]
Smoke rises after Saudi-led air raid on an army base in Sanaa on March 7, 2021 [File: Hani Mohammed/AP Photo]
22 Mar 2021

The Saudi-led military coalition has carried out dozens of air raids against what it said were Houthi military targets in Yemen’s north, including the capital Sanaa and the port of Salif on the Red Sea coast.

The coalition, which intervened militarily in 2015 months after the Iran-aligned Houthi group captured large parts of northern Yemen including Sanaa, said it struck a missile and drone assembly plant in the Yemeni capital.

The United Nations said air raids also hit the Houthi-controlled Salif grains port, north of Hodeidah, and two projectiles hit a warehouse and the living quarters of a food production company.

“Local authorities and company management stated that six injured workers were transferred to local medical facilities for treatment,” the UN mission in Hodeidah, UNMHA, said in a statement on Monday.

The port of Salif is part of a UN-brokered neutral zone on the Red Sea, according to an agreement signed in 2018 in Stockholm between Yemen’s warring parties.

‘Economic warfare’

Nearly 80 percent of Yemen’s nearly 30 million people depend on foreign aid as large parts of the country have been devastated by the six years of violence that have resulted in what the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.

The Houthi-controlled ministry of commerce and industry said attacks on the port were part of the “economic warfare against the Yemeni people”.

The Sanaa-based Al Masirah television channel also reported other air raids in Marib, where heavy fighting has raged over the last few months amid a Houthi offensive to take the gas-producing region.

It added that other attacks hit Hajjah province overnight.

The Saudi-led coalition started bombing campaign in Yemen in March 2015 after the internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi was overthrown by the Houthis in late 2014.

The war, which has been a military deadlock for years, has killed tens of thousands of people and left millions on the brink of famine.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

‘We will keep marching’: Pakistan’s feminists face media backlash

Aurat March held to mark the International Women's Day in Islamabad [File: Aamir Qureshi/AFP]

AstraZeneca’s US trials show COVID vaccine 79 percent effective

The new data comes shortly after several European countries resumed use of the Astrazeneca vaccine [File: Alberto Pezzali/The Associated Press]

Pakistan’s first transgender-only madrasa breaks barriers

A group of students at Pakistan's first transgender-only madrasa in Islamabad [Salahuddin/Reuters]

Niger’s top court confirms Mohamed Bazoum’s election win

Bazoum's inauguration on April 2 will mark the West African country's first transfer of power from one democratically-elected leader to another [File: Issouf Sanogo/AFP]
Most Read

UAE brokering secret India-Pakistan peace roadmap: Officials

The next step in the process, an official said, involves the reinstatement of envoys in New Delhi and Islamabad [File: Narinder Nanu/AFP]

Congo’s opposition candidate dies a day after elections

Kolelas skipped his final campaign event on Friday after telling some reporters a day earlier that he feared he had malaria [Marco Longari/AFP]

Philippine troops kill Abu Sayyaf leader, rescue hostages

The Philippine government has vowed to crush the Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf Group in Sulu [File: Laurenz Castillo/EPA]

Turkish lira plunges after Erdogan sacks central bank chief

The Turkish lira erased more than four months of gains following news of the replacement of the central bank governor [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]