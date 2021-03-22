Live
News|Elections

Niger’s top court confirms Mohamed Bazoum’s election win

Bazoum, a former interior minister, won 55.6 percent of the votes cast, the Constitutional Court ruled.

Bazoum's inauguration on April 2 will mark the West African country's first transfer of power from one democratically-elected leader to another [File: Issouf Sanogo/AFP]
Bazoum's inauguration on April 2 will mark the West African country's first transfer of power from one democratically-elected leader to another [File: Issouf Sanogo/AFP]
22 Mar 2021

Niger’s top court has confirmed Mohamed Bazoum’s victory in last month’s presidential runoff, allowing the ruling party candidate to be sworn into office next month.

Bazoum’s inauguration on April 2 will mark the West African country’s first transfer of power from one democratically elected leader to another.

“The court confirms and declares the definitive results of the second-round presidential poll of February 2, 2021,” Bouba Mahamane, president of the Constitutional Court, said on Sunday. He said Bazoum received 55.6 percent of the vote while turnout was 62.9 percent.

The results were contested by the opposition and two people died during violence that broke out in the capital Niamey during opposition protests. More than 400 people were arrested during the protests. The court said Mahamane Ousmane, a former president, garnered 44.34 percent of the votes cast.

The court said in a statement that it had cancelled the results from 73 polling stations, without saying why. That very slightly reduced Bazoum’s vote tally which had stood at 55.75 percent to Ousmane’s initial 44.25 percent.

The statement did not directly respond to Ousmane’s allegations that the vote was marred by fraud.

Bazoum, a former interior minister, was the preferred successor and right-hand man of outgoing president Mahamadou Issoufou.

President Mahamadou Issoufou is stepping down after two five-year terms.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

‘We will keep marching’: Pakistan’s feminists face media backlash

Aurat March held to mark the International Women's Day in Islamabad [File: Aamir Qureshi/AFP]

AstraZeneca’s US trials show COVID vaccine 79 percent effective

The new data comes shortly after several European countries resumed use of the Astrazeneca vaccine [File: Alberto Pezzali/The Associated Press]

Pakistan’s first transgender-only madrasa breaks barriers

A group of students at Pakistan's first transgender-only madrasa in Islamabad [Salahuddin/Reuters]

Saudi-led coalition intensifies Yemen air raids, hits grains port

Smoke rises after Saudi-led air raid on an army base in Sanaa on March 7, 2021 [File: Hani Mohammed/AP Photo]
Most Read

UAE brokering secret India-Pakistan peace roadmap: Officials

The next step in the process, an official said, involves the reinstatement of envoys in New Delhi and Islamabad [File: Narinder Nanu/AFP]

Congo’s opposition candidate dies a day after elections

Kolelas skipped his final campaign event on Friday after telling some reporters a day earlier that he feared he had malaria [Marco Longari/AFP]

Philippine troops kill Abu Sayyaf leader, rescue hostages

The Philippine government has vowed to crush the Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf Group in Sulu [File: Laurenz Castillo/EPA]

Turkish lira plunges after Erdogan sacks central bank chief

The Turkish lira erased more than four months of gains following news of the replacement of the central bank governor [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]