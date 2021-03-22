Mauritania re-establishes diplomatic ties with Qatar

Mauritania had followed Saudi Arabia and its allies in cutting diplomatic relations with Qatar in June 2017.

Mauritania has re-established diplomatic relations with Qatar, according to its foreign ministry, almost four years after breaking them off in the midst of a Saudi-led freeze on ties with Doha.

Nouakchott had followed Riyadh and its allies in cutting ties and transport links with Qatar in June 2017, imposing a land, sea and air blockade on the Gulf country.

The quartet accused Doha of, among other things, supporting “terrorist” groups and being too close to Iran, allegations Qatar has consistently denied.

However, in January, following a flurry of diplomatic activity by former Unites States President Donald Trump’s administration, the boycott was lifted and Qatar was brought back into the regional fold.

“After intensive contacts over the past week and with much appreciated support from the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania and Qatar decided to resume diplomatic ties,” the ministry said in a statement released to the Mauritanian News Agency on Sunday.

The announcement came after a meeting in Doha between the foreign minister and his Qatari counterpart, at which “the longstanding brotherly relations between the two countries” was discussed.

The two countries will reopen their respective embassies “as soon as possible,” according to the Mauritanian statement.