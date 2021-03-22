Live
DEVELOPING STORY
News|Rohingya

Massive fire sweeps through Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

Videos posted on social media show smoke billowing from Balukhali Camp 1 in Cox’s Bazar.

22 Mar 2021

A massive fire has swept through a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, officials and witnesses said, gutting hundreds of shanties.

Videos posted on social media on Monday showed clouds of smoke billowing from Balukhali Camp 1 in Cox’s Bazar.

“We have got the report of fire and we responded to the incident. We are trying to control the blaze,” Mohammad Shamsud Douza, additional commissioner of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission, told Anadolu Agency.

Witnesses at the camp in Cox’s Bazar said the fire started at around 3.30pm local time (10:30GMT) and has not been yet contained.

“More than 700 tents have been gutted while the fire has gone almost out of control,” Mayyu Khan, a Rohingya community leader, told Anadolu.

Muhammad Ayyub, another Rohingya representative, told Anadolu over telephone that at least one 19-year-old woman and two children, aged six and nine, have been reportedly killed and several others are missing.

In January, a fire swept through another Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar that left thousands without shelter.

According to the UN refugees agency UNHCR, more than 550 shelters – home to at least 3,500 people – were either totally or partially destroyed in the blaze at Nayapara camp, as well as 150 shops and a facility belonging to a non-profit organisation.

In recent weeks, the Bangladesh government has moved several thousand Rohingya to a remote island despite protests from human rights groups who say some of the relocations were forced, allegations denied by authorities.

More than a million Rohingya live in the mainland camps in southern Bangladesh, the vast majority having fled Myanmar in 2017 in a military-led crackdown the UN said was executed with genocidal intent – charges Myanmar denies.

More to follow.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Algeria issues ‘terrorism’ warrants for exiled activists

Demonstrators cover their faces with national flags during an anti-government protest in Algiers last March [File: Ramzi Boudina/Reuters]

Venezuela announces ‘radical quarantine’ amid coronavirus surge

A doctor looks on while monitoring the progress of a patient who is suffering from COVID-19 in Caracas [File: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters]

Taiwan loses two fighter jets in apparent collision

Authorities say the F-5E jets crashed into the sea off the island's southeastern coast [File: Tyrone Siu/Reuters]

2016 Brussels attacks: On anniversary, Muslims remain stigmatised

Imane Nachat said the fight against 'terrorism' has descended into the 'stigmatisation' of the entire Muslim community [Daniela De Lorenzo/Al Jazeera]
Most Read

UAE brokering secret India-Pakistan peace roadmap: Officials

The next step in the process, an official said, involves the reinstatement of envoys in New Delhi and Islamabad [File: Narinder Nanu/AFP]

Saudi oil giant Aramco’s profits plunge nearly 45% amid pandemic

A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco's oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia [File: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]

Infographic: How has the world changed since COVID-19?

Congo’s opposition candidate dies a day after elections

Kolelas skipped his final campaign event on Friday after telling some reporters a day earlier that he feared he had malaria [Marco Longari/AFP]