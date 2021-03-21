Live
Several killed in gov’t attack on hospital in Syria’s Idlib

Five civilians, including a child, were killed after government forces fired on a hospital in the rebel-held province.

Medical facilities have been hit multiple times in the Idlib region during the war, attacks which are mostly blamed on government and allied forces [File: Ammar Abdullah/Reuters]
21 Mar 2021

Syrian government artillery fire killed five civilians, including a child, when it hit a hospital entrance in Syria’s last major rebel bastion of Idlib, Turkey’s defence ministry and a war monitor said.

The attack on Sunday on the northwestern town of Atareb came despite a Russian-Turkish ceasefire since March 2020, supposedly to protect the wider rebel-held stronghold.

The shelling “hit the courtyard and main entrance of the hospital inside a cave, killing five civilians including a child and a hospital employee,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Eleven others were wounded including healthcare staff, said the Britain-based monitoring group’s head Rami Abdurrahman.

The hospital is located underground, a tactic used by the opposition to avoid being targeted in the conflict-prone area.

Translation: The al-Assad regime once again attacked innocent Syrian civilians. Five innocent civilians, one of whom was a child, were massacred by the regime with artillery fire at a hospital in Idlib’s Atareb. 

The Idlib region is home to 2.9 million people, of whom two-thirds have been displaced from their homes by conflict, the United Nations says.

The ceasefire brokered by rebel backer Turkey and regime ally Russia last March stemmed a months-long regime military offensive on the bastion that killed hundreds of civilians and displaced more than a million people from their homes.

It has since largely held despite repeated violations including Russian air strikes on the region, according to the Syrian Observatory.

Medical facilities have been hit multiple times in the Idlib region during the war, attacks which are mostly blamed on government and allied forces.

The United States-based Physicians for Human Rights has documented 598 attacks on at least 350 separate healthcare facilities in Syria since March 2011, the vast majority of them allegedly committed by the Syrian government and allied forces, including Russia. In the same 10-year period, at least 930 medical personnel were killed, the rights group said.

Between 2016 and 2019, the World Health Organization documented up to 337 attacks on healthcare sites in Syria’s northwest.

The health directorate in the rebel-controlled northwest said Sunday’s attack was the first on a medical facility in the region since February 2020.

The civil war has killed more than 388,000 people and displaced millions at home and abroad since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Seventy percent of healthcare workers have fled Syria since the start of the conflict, while after years of bombardment, only 58 percent of hospitals remain fully functional, the UN says.

