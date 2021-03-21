Live
News|Weather

Evacuations ordered in Sydney amid ‘one-in-100-year floods’

Australian city braces for its worst flooding in decades as record rainfall causes its largest dam to overflow.

A man wades through floodwaters on a residential street near the swollen Nepean River as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21, 2021 [Loren Elliott/ Reuters]
A man wades through floodwaters on a residential street near the swollen Nepean River as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21, 2021 [Loren Elliott/ Reuters]
21 Mar 2021

People in parts of Sydney’s northwest were ordered to flee their houses in the middle of the night on Sunday, as heavy rains continued to batter Australia’s east coast, triggering floods that caused widespread destruction throughout the region.

Authorities issued flooding risk and evacuation warnings in about 12 areas in the state of New South Wales (NSW), of which Sydney is the capital, and warned of a potentially “life-threatening” situation in the region.

Dean Storey, assistant commissioner at NSW’s State Emergency Services, said people living in evacuation zones “must leave immediately”.

“This is a very serious situation,” he said. “All communities need to be aware of their risk, and plan and prepare accordingly.”

The orders came as the Warragamba Dam, which provides much of the drinking water for Sydney, spilled over on Saturday afternoon, causing water levels to rise along the Nepean and Hawkesbury rivers.

Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of NSW, called the flooding a “one-in-100-year event”.

“While we don’t think things will worsen on the mid-North Coast, definitely conditions will continue,” she told a news conference.

Another 4,000 people may be asked to leave their homes in the coming days, she added.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the heavy downpour is set to continue for the rest of Sunday in Sydney and throughout the state, with some areas expected to get up to 200mm (7.9 inches) of rain.

Emergency services said they had received about 600 calls overnight asking for help; more than 60 of those were pleas for rescue from floods.

Television and social media footage showed fast-moving water unmooring houses, engulfing roads, knocking down trees and damaging road infrastructure.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison lamented the “absolutely heart-breaking scenes” on Saturday and offered troops to help with the emergency effort.

The extreme weather was affecting Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine delivery to Sydney and throughout the state and disrupting the country’s plans to deliver the first vaccine doses to almost six million people during the next few weeks.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Philippines says 220 Chinese vessels spotted at disputed reef

Filipino activists and opposition leaders march to protest against the presence of Chinese vessels in South China Sea at the Chinese Embassy in Makati City, Philippines, April 9, 2019 [File: Eloisa Lopez/ Reuters]

Congo opposition candidate in hospital with COVID on election eve

Men on a motorbike ride past billboards of presidential candidates and leading opposition leaders Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas and Mathias Dzon, in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo March 17, 2021 [Hereward Holland/ Reuters]

‘Stop Asian hate’: Hundreds demand justice for Atlanta victims

Protesters hold placards during a 'Stop Asian Hate' rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 20, days after deadly shootings at three local spas [Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]

Thousands protest against Netanyahu days before Israeli polls

Police warned Jerusalem residents to keep away from the site of the Saturday demonstration and the route of the march leading up to it [Sebastian Scheiner/AP Photo]
Most Read

Largest asteroid of 2021 to make closest approach to Earth

Scientists plan to use the flyby to study the asteroid more closely [AFP]

Worsening violence in western Ethiopia forcing civilians to flee

Residents in parts of Oromia region say they plan to move to the neighbouring Amhara region [File: Katy Migiro/Reuters]

Biden stumbles climbing ‘windy’ steps to Air Force One

President Joe Biden hangs onto the railing with one hand as he stumbles while climbing the steps of Air Force One while departing from Washington, DC to Atlanta [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

From trash to treasure: The Nigerians recycling waste into wealth

Jumoke Olowokere’s giant Christmas tree, constructed from discarded bottles, has become a permanent fixture on the street near her office in Ibadan [Femi Amogunla/Al Jazeera]