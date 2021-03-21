Live
News

CAR ex-President François Bozizé takes charge of rebel alliance

Spokesman Serge Bozanga confirms former president agreed to become ‘general coordinator’ of alliance aiming to overthrow central government.

François Bozizé had seized power in 2003 but was overthrown 10 years later [File: AFP]
François Bozizé had seized power in 2003 but was overthrown 10 years later [File: AFP]
21 Mar 2021

François Bozizé, former president of the Central African Republic (CAR), has taken charge of a rebel alliance aiming to overthrow the central government, according to the coalition’s spokesman.

Bozizé had seized power in a 2003 coup but was removed 10 years later, an act that sparked a brutal civil war that killed thousands of people and tipped CAR further into instability.

The country’s current government has accused him of being behind a recently failed offensive by the so-called Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) against President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, who won re-election in a December 2020 vote marred by insecurity and low turnout.

Spokesman Serge Bozanga confirmed to the AFP news agency on Sunday that Bozizé had agreed in February to become the CPC’s “general coordinator”.

Bozanga confirmed the authenticity of a document dated February 18 stating that Bozizé had accepted the CPC’s leadership “call”.

The coalition brought together six of the armed groups that control much of the country in mid-December to launch the offensive against Touadéra, just more than a week before the December 27 presidential and legislative elections.

Bozizé, who voiced support for the CPC in December while urging a boycott of the elections, had denied allegations of heading the group.

On January 4, the government launched an inquiry into him for “rebellion”.

Up against a 12,000-strong UN peacekeeping force as well as hundreds of Russian and Rwandan soldiers and paramilitaries deployed in late December, the rebels have been in retreat since a January 13 attack on the capital, Bangui, was thwarted.

The government alleged they had acted in concert with Bozizé, who returned to the country in late 2019.

The constitutional court had earlier blocked Bozizé’s bid to stand in the presidential election, on the grounds that he was under United Nations sanctions over his alleged support for militias held responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the conflict that began in 2013.

Bozizé, who fled abroad after his removal and returned to CAR in late 2019, denies the accusations against him.

The gold- and diamond-rich country of nearly five million people has failed to find stability since the 2013 rebellion.

The latest surge in violence linked to last year’s election forced more than 200,000 civilians to flee their homes, stalled flows of food and drove up prices for basic goods.

 

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Biden admin defends response to increase in migrant arrivals

Dustin, an asylum seeker from Honduras, holds his son Jerrardo as they awake at sunrise next to others who took refuge near a baseball field after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on rafts, in La Joya, Texas, on March 19 [Adrees Latif/Reuters]

Can the Olympic Games succeed without overseas fans?

Nawal El Saadawi, Egyptian author and women’s rights icon, dies

Nawal El Saadawi wrote more than 55 books over the course of her life [File: Reuters]

Iran’s Khamenei reiterates nuclear deal stance in new year speech

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the 'maximum pressure' campaign of economic sanctions failed
Most Read

Largest asteroid of 2021 to make closest approach to Earth

Scientists plan to use the flyby to study the asteroid more closely [AFP]

Several killed in gov’t attack on hospital in northwest Syria

Syrian mourners pray during a funeral in the the village of Atareb in the northern Syrian province of Aleppo [Aaref Watad/AFP]

Is there a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots?

[Muaz Kory/Al Jazeera]

Evacuations ordered in Sydney amid ‘one-in-100-year floods’

A State Emergency Service rescue team uses an inflatable raft to bring a local resident to safety from a flooded home in Sydney as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather [Loren Elliott/Reuters]