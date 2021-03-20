Live
News|Space

Largest asteroid of 2021 to make closest approach to Earth

Scientist advise people not to panic as the giant rock, which poses no threat to the planet, makes its closest approach on Sunday.

Scientists plan to use the flyby to study the asteroid more closely [AFP]
Scientists plan to use the flyby to study the asteroid more closely [AFP]
20 Mar 2021

The largest asteroid to sweep past Earth this year will make its closest approach on Sunday.

But scientists have told people not to panic as it poses no threat to the planet.

The giant space rock that researchers call 2001 FO32 has a diameter of several hundred metres and will approach Earth at a distance of about two million kilometres (1.2 million miles), US space agency NASA said.

That distance is more than five times as far as the Earth to the moon.

“It’s stable, it’s not on a risky course,” Detlef Koschny, an asteroid expert at the European Space Agency, told dpa news agency, adding that the celestial object will be available for viewing by amateur astronomers with the proper equipment.

“We know the orbital path of 2001 FO32 around the sun very accurately, since it was discovered 20 years ago and has been tracked ever since,” said Paul Chodas, director of the Center for Near Earth Object Studies, which is managed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in southern California.

This particular asteroid, which orbits the sun once every 810 days, will fly past Earth at a speed of about 124,000kph (77,000mph).

After its harmless visit on Sunday, 2001 FO32 will continue its lonely voyage, not coming as close to Earth again until 2052, NASA said.

Scientists plan to use the flyby to study the asteroid more closely.

“We don’t know much about it,” Koschny said, adding that getting a close look at 2001 FO32 will help astronomers who are working on asteroid-deflecting projects.

Source : DPA

Related

More from News

Bolsonaro asks court to reverse Brazil’s COVID-19 restrictions

On Friday, the health ministry said the country recorded 90,570 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours [Pilar Olivares/Reuters]

Allies of El Salvador’s Bukele win absolute majority in Congress

Official results show populist leader's New Ideas party and allies secure 61 of 84 seats available, in a blow to El Salvador's traditional parties [Stanley Estrada/AFP]

Turkey pulls out of treaty protecting women from violence

The opposition CHP party criticised the move, and one party official said that abandoning the treaty meant 'keeping women second class citizens and letting them be killed' [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]

Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall erupts, lighting up sky near Reykjavik

The Krysuvik system has been inactive for the past 900 years, according to the IMO, while the last eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula dates back almost 800 years, to 1240 [VF.IS via Reuters]
Most Read

From trash to treasure: The Nigerians recycling waste into wealth

Jumoke Olowokere’s giant Christmas tree, constructed from discarded bottles, has become a permanent fixture on the street near her office in Ibadan [Femi Amogunla/Al Jazeera]

‘Unacceptable’: Erdogan slams Biden over ‘killer’ Putin comment

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lauded Russia's leader for giving a 'smart' and 'classy response' [File: Adem Altan/AFP]

Qatar’s landmark minimum wage comes into force

Qatar has made a series of labour reforms in recent years ahead of football’s 2022 FIFA World Cup [File: Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]

Biden stumbles climbing ‘windy’ steps to Air Force One

President Joe Biden hangs onto the railing with one hand as he stumbles while climbing the steps of Air Force One while departing from Washington, DC to Atlanta [Carlos Barria/Reuters]