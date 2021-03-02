Live
News

Taiwan opposition chief in no rush for China meeting

Johnny Chiang tells Reuters that Beijing’s proposals to get Taiwan to accept Communist rule had ‘no market’ on the island.

Johnny Chiang speaks during a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan March 7, 2020 [Fabian Hamacher/ Taiwan]
Johnny Chiang speaks during a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan March 7, 2020 [Fabian Hamacher/ Taiwan]
2 Mar 2021

The leader of Taiwan’s main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) says he is in no rush to travel to China to meet President Xi Jinping, and that Beijing’s proposals to get Taiwan to accept Communist rule had “no market” on the island.

Johnny Chiang, elected as leader following the party’s defeat, told Reuters on Tuesday that he was in no hurry to follow his predecessor’s footsteps and visit Beijing to meet old adversary the Communist Party, and its leader Xi.

The KMT was trounced in presidential and parliamentary elections last year, unable to shake accusations by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party that they were Beijing’s lackey.

It had ruled China before retreating to Taiwan at the end of a civil war with the Communists in 1949. While ties across the Taiwan Strait have improved dramatically in the last three decades, Beijing continues to claim Taiwan as its own territory.

“We can wait, for a better timing,” Chiang said at party headquarters in central Taipei. “There’s no insistence for it. It’s not just a meeting for a meetings sake, but it needs to be meaningful, respectful.”

“The timing needs to be right, but more importantly there needs to be the precondition of equality and dignity, and it has to be beneficial for Taiwan,” he said, adding the pandemic also made travel hard now.

Chiang said they were maintaining routine contacts with the Communist Party, but there had been no high-level communication.

Xi met then-President Ma Ying-jeou in Singapore in 2015 in a landmark meeting, shortly before current President Tsai Ing-wen first won power. That meeting was cast as a meeting between the heads of the Communist Party and the KMT rather than one between heads of state.

But political trust has “collapsed” since then, with small issues turning into sparring matches between Taipei and Beijing, said Chiang.

He faces an uphill struggle to win back voter support at a time when Chinese pressure on Taiwan is unrelenting and many electors view the KMT – whose name literally translates as Chinese Nationalist Party – as not properly Taiwanese.

In July, he will face re-election as party leader, though he reiterated he has no interest in running for president and would rather serve as a “kingmaker” in choosing its candidate for elections in 2024.

But being firm with China will be an important test of whether the KMT can get back into power – Chiang described China as the major threat Taiwan faces.

Chiang said that China’s offer of using “one country, two systems” to entice Taiwan with a high degree of autonomy, like how Beijing is supposed to run unrest-hit Hong Kong, has “no market” on the island, where people like their freedoms.

“We are already used to this kind of lifestyle. If you want Taiwan’s people to change it – impossible.”

Source : Reuters
More from News

Myanmar crisis ‘a litmus test’ for ASEAN, says Indonesia’s ex FM

Marty Natalegawa was Indonesia’s foreign minister from 2009 to 2014, including Indonesia’s time as ASEAN chair in 2011 [File: Kevin Abosch/Crisis Group]

Privacy fears as India’s gov’t schools install facial recognition

Facial recognition systems are often rolled out without a privacy policy or consent from guardians [File: Mansi Thapliyal/Reuters]

Twitter to permanently ban users who spread COVID misinformation

The microblogging platform introduced a 'strike system' that will gradually escalate to a permanent ban after the fifth offending tweet [File: Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo]

Four media workers arrested in Ethiopia’s Tigray

Tigray was an information black hole for much of the time during the fighting, with reporting heavily restricted and the internet cut off [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]
Most Read

ASEAN set for talks with Myanmar military as crisis escalates

Mourners give the three-finger salute during the funeral service for Nyi Nyi Aung Htet Naing, who died from a gunshot wound while attending a demonstration against the military coup, in Yangon on March 2, 2021 [Stringer/ AFP]

‘Overwhelming joy’: Kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls released

Police initially said 317 girls were abducted in the raid by more than 100 gunmen on the Government Girls Secondary School in remote Jangebe village [EPA]

US defends not sanctioning MBS for Khashoggi’s murder

Saudi officials have denied MBS was involved in Khashoggi's death [Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Reuters]

Trauma, anger as Tigrayans recount Eritrea troops’ ‘grave crimes’

People mourn the victims of a massacre allegedly perpetrated by Eritrean soldiers in the village of Dengolat, north of Mekelle [Eduardo Soteras/AFP]