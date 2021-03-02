Live
Austria breaks rank with EU to make vaccines with Denmark, Israel

Move by European Union member states seen as a rebuke to the bloc’s sluggish joint vaccine procurement programme.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is due to travel to Israel this week with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to see Israel's rapid vaccine rollout up close [File: Lisi Niesner/Reuters]
2 Mar 2021

Austria has broken ranks with the European Union and said it would work together with Israel and Denmark to produce second-generation vaccines against mutations of the coronavirus.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday that Austria and Denmark, as members of the First Mover Group founded by Kurz, would work with Israel on vaccine production against mutations of the coronavirus and jointly research treatment options.

The announcement is a rebuke to the EU’s joint vaccine procurement programme for member states which has been criticised for being too slow to agree deals with manufacturers.

Production problems and supply chain bottlenecks have also slowed deliveries to the bloc, delaying the rollout of vaccines.

While the decision to agree that the EU procures vaccines for member states was correct in principle, Kurz said the European Medicines Agency had been too slow to approve vaccines and lambasted supply bottlenecks from pharmaceutical companies.

“We must therefore prepare for further mutations and should no longer be dependent only on the EU for the production of second-generation vaccines,” he said in a statement.

Experts think that Austria will have to vaccinate two-thirds of the population, equivalent to more than six million people, annually in the coming years, Kurz said.

Kurz is due to travel to Israel this week with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to see Israel’s rapid vaccine roll-out up close.

He said he would inspect pharmaceutical companies with domestic production including Pfizer, Novartis, Polymun and Boehringer Ingelheim as well as speak to leading scientists and physicians on Tuesday.

Germany last month set up a task force to address bottlenecks in the supply chain of vaccine production and boost local manufacturing to protect itself against future pandemics.

