Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

World Bank rolls out COVID vaccine funds for poor Asian nations

Afghanistan to receive $113m, Bangladesh $500m and $75m for Nepal to vaccinate their populations against the pandemic.

Internally displaced Afghan girls at a mosque in Kabul amid the spread of COVID-19 disease during the holy month of Ramadan [File: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]
Internally displaced Afghan girls at a mosque in Kabul amid the spread of COVID-19 disease during the holy month of Ramadan [File: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]
19 Mar 2021

The World Bank has announced financing for Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Nepal to vaccinate their populations against COVID-19.

Afghanistan will receive $113m – including $60m from the International Development Association (IDA), part of the Washington-based development lender that helps the world’s poorest nations – to “deploy safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines,” the Bank said on Thursday.

“The World Bank has worked closely with the Afghan government and development partners to respond effectively to COVID-19, improve testing and treatment, and strengthen the country’s health system,” World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan Henry Kerali said.

“This additional financing is a major step forward to provide timely and equitable access to vaccines to millions of Afghans.”

The funding package is aimed at vaccinating 17 percent of Afghans and helping the country recover from the pandemic, the lender said.

Through the IDA, the World Bank also approved $500m in Bangladesh and $75m for Nepal.

“In addition to financing, the Bank is providing technical assistance and knowledge-sharing workshops for countries in South Asia on different aspects of designing and deploying fair and equitable vaccine strategies,” the statement said.

Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Nepal are among Asia’s poorest nations by gross domestic product (GDP) per capita.

In total, the World Bank said it had provided $12bn for developing countries to procure and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments.

Source : AFP

Related

More from News

Amnesty condemns Xinjiang’s ‘tragedy of Uighur family separation’

Ethnic Uighur demonstrators wave East Turkestan flags during a gathering on the occasion of International Women's Day to protest China's treatment of Uighurs, in Istanbul, Turkey March 8, 2021 [Murad Sezer/ Reuters]

In Afghan delegation for Moscow talks, ‘only one woman in room’

On Thursday, Sarabi, (right), addressed a vast circular table of male counterparts at a Moscow hotel [File: Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Ordered to stay home, Manila’s children face risks beyond COVID

A new wave of COVID-19 has led to renewed restrictions in Manila and an order for all under-18s to stay at home for two weeks [File: Lisa Marie David/Reuters]

N Korea to cut ties with Malaysia over US extradition ruling

A North Korea flag flies in the garden of the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur [File: Edgar Su/Reuters]
Most Read

‘Grandstanding’: US, China trade rebukes in testy talks

The first in-person talks between the top diplomats from the US and China since Joe Biden became president got off to a testy start in Alaska [Frederic J Brown/Pool via Reuters]

From trash to treasure: The Nigerians recycling waste into wealth

Jumoke Olowokere’s giant Christmas tree, constructed from discarded bottles, has become a permanent fixture on the street near her office in Ibadan [Femi Amogunla/Al Jazeera]

Amid Myanmar’s post-coup crisis, armed rebellion brews

The military's increasingly violent response to the anti-coup protests across Myanmar is increasing instability particularly in long restive border areas [EPA]

‘Takes one to know one’: Putin mocks Biden over ‘killer’ remark

Moscow's ties with the West, already languishing at post-Cold War lows since 2014, have come under new pressure in recent months [Photos by Eric Baradat and Pavel Golovkin/Various sources/AFP]