Live
News

‘Unacceptable’: Erdogan slams Biden over ‘killer’ Putin comment

US President Joe Biden called the Russian president a ‘killer’, with Putin responding that ‘it takes one to know one’.

Erdogan lauded Putin for giving a 'smart' and 'classy response' [File: Adem Altan/AFP]
Erdogan lauded Putin for giving a 'smart' and 'classy response' [File: Adem Altan/AFP]
19 Mar 2021

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that United States President Joe Biden’s comments about Russia’s Vladimir Putin, in which he called him a “killer”, were “unacceptable” and “not fitting of a president”.

In a TV interview broadcast on Wednesday, Biden said “I do” when asked if he believed the Russian president was a killer, plunging diplomatic ties to a new low. Putin responded that “it takes one to know one”.

“Mr Biden’s comment about Putin does not suit a head of state,” the Turkish president told reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul, lauding Putin for giving a “smart” and “classy response”.

Ankara and Washington are NATO allies, although Erdogan and Biden have yet to speak since the latter took office in January.

Putin on Thursday mocked the US leader, saying a Russian phrase that translates roughly as “it takes one to know one”, and wishing Biden, 78, good health.

“I’m saying this without irony, not as a joke,” Putin, 68, said.

Biden is also remembered in Ankara for calling Erdogan an “autocrat” in an interview in late 2019.

Despite their differences over the Syria war, in which they have backed opposite sides, Erdogan has called Putin a “friend and a strategic partner”.

Deteriorating US-Russia ties

In a highly unusual move following Biden’s interview, Russia said it was recalling its ambassador to the US for urgent consultations over the future of US-Russia ties.

The Russian embassy in Washington, DC said in a statement that Anatoly Antonov will leave the US on Saturday.

Moscow’s ties with the West, already languishing at post-Cold War lows since 2014, have come under new pressure in recent months over opposition leader Alexey Navalny, who is serving a two and a half year prison sentence in Russia.

The Kremlin critic returned to Russia in January from Germany, where he was recovering from a near-fatal poisoning with what several Western countries said was a nerve agent. He was jailed for parole violations in a decision that he and Western countries have denounced as politically motivated.

Western powers, including the US, have demanded Navalny is freed. Russia has dismissed those calls as unacceptable interference in its domestic affairs.

On Wednesday, the US Commerce Department tightened sanctions on some exports to Russia as punishment for Navalny’s alleged poisoning in August of last year. Moscow has denied any role in the case.

The US is also thought to be readying further sanctions against Russia over the alleged hacking and meddling in the 2020 US election.

“You’ll see shortly,” Biden told ABC, when asked what consequences Russia would face.

US-Turkey tensions

Erdogan’s comments reflect a new spell of tensions that have entered Turkey’s relations with Washington since Biden replaced Donald Trump in the White House in January.

Turkish-US relations are also hampered by Ankara’s purchase of advanced S-400 air defence systems from Moscow, which Washington says threaten NATO defences.

Turkey has said it wants improved ties under Biden, but has called on Washington to end its support for the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Syria, and accused it of siding with fighters who it says executed 13 Turks in northern Iraq this month.

Ankara has been infuriated by US support for the Kurdish fighters in Syria, whom it considers “terrorists”.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Germany warns of vaccine shortages as new COVID wave hits Europe

Germany and several other European nations are grappling with a spike in coronavirus infections [File: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters]

Mexican president thanks Biden for COVID-19 shots loan

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the vaccines would help Mexico reach its goal of inoculating its population of 126 million [File: Mexico Presidency office/Handout via Reuters]

Two reporters detained as press crackdown intensifies in Myanmar

Amid a crackdown on the press, no privately-owned newspapers were published this week for the first time in eight years, following bans and voluntary suspensions [AP Photo]

Big banks just got some disappointing news from the US Fed

The United States Federal Reserve, headed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, said it will not extend the relief from what is called the supplementary leverage ratio past March 31 [File: Tasos Katopodis/Pool via REUTERS]
Most Read

Pakistan army chief says ‘it is time to bury the past’ with India

Bajwa stressed however that the burden was on India to create a 'conducive environment' for talks [File: Inter Services Public Relations via AP]

Fire at Saudi Arabia oil facility after drone attack

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels reported they launched six drones at a facility belonging to Saudi Aramco [File: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg]

From trash to treasure: The Nigerians recycling waste into wealth

Jumoke Olowokere’s giant Christmas tree, constructed from discarded bottles, has become a permanent fixture on the street near her office in Ibadan [Femi Amogunla/Al Jazeera]

China military bans Tesla cars citing camera, sensor spy concerns

Tesla, like many other automakers including General Motors Co, uses several small cameras, mainly located on the outside of the vehicle, to help guide parking, autopilot and self-driving functions [File: Arnd Wiegmann//Reuters]