Live
News|Houthis

Fire at Saudi Arabia oil facility after drone attack

Saudi Arabia condemns attack, saying it targeted ‘the security and stability of the world’s energy supplies’.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels reported they launched six drones at a facility belonging to Saudi Aramco [File: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg]
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels reported they launched six drones at a facility belonging to Saudi Aramco [File: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg]
19 Mar 2021

Saudi Arabia said drones struck an oil facility in the capital of Riyadh on Friday, igniting a fire at the installation.

The official Saudi Press Agency quoted an official in the energy ministry as saying the dawn attack caused no injuries or damage, and did not affect oil supplies.

“The Riyadh oil refinery was attacked by drones, resulting in a fire that has been brought under control,” the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels reported they launched six drones at a facility belonging to Saudi Aramco, the kingdom’s oil giant that now has a sliver of its worth traded publicly on the stock market, in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia condemned the attack saying the assault targeted “the security and stability of the world’s energy supplies”.

Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment but said it would do so “at the earliest opportunity”.

Saudi ‘aggression’

The Houthis have stepped up attacks into Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, in recent weeks.

“Our armed forces carried out at dawn today an operation … with six drones which targeted the Aramco company in the capital of the Saudi enemy, Riyadh,” said Yahya Sarea, a Houthi military spokesman, without describing the targets he said were hit.

Sarea said operations against Saudi Arabia will continue and escalate as long as Saudi “aggression” against Yemen continues.

A Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthis since March 2015, months after the rebels seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa. The war has ground into a stalemate since then, with Saudi Arabia facing international criticism for its air strikes killing civilians.

The United Nations has described the situation in Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian disaster with mass hunger, disease, and poverty largely caused by the war.

Saudi Arabia says it intercepts most of the drones and missiles that the Houthis launch at airports, air bases and energy infrastructure, but some do inflict damage.

On March 7, the coalition said a barrage of drones and missiles were intercepted en route to targets including an oil storage yard at Ras Tanura, the site of a refinery and the world’s biggest offshore oil-loading facility.

A residential compound in Dhahran used by Saudi Aramco was also targeted.

Sarea warned “foreign companies and citizens” to avoid military sites and key infrastructure.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Sarah Everard’s murder sparks moment of reckoning in UK

Well-wishers, one with a placard that reads 'How many more', gather at the band-stand where a planned vigil in honour of alleged murder victim Sarah Everard which was officially cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, was to place on Clapham Common, south London, March 13, 2021 [Justin Tallis/AFP]

China military bans Tesla cars citing camera, sensor spy concerns

Tesla, like many other automakers including General Motors Co, uses several small cameras, mainly located on the outside of the vehicle, to help guide parking, autopilot and self-driving functions [File: Arnd Wiegmann//Reuters]

Last responders: COVID pushes end-of-life workers to the brink

The incredible demand and the confines of the coronavirus pandemic have forced crematory workers like Jason Roa to do something that would have been unthinkable in their line of work just a year ago: tell families who are grappling with the death of a loved one that they can’t help lay them to rest [Brian Osgood/Al Jazeera]

The Fed, women entrepreneurs and the Kardashians’ long goodbye

Hard work and social media: The secrets to the success of Keeping Up With The Kardashians as the long-running reality TV show enters its final season [File: Matt Sayles/AP Photo]
Most Read

In historic first, Roma included as ethnicity on UK census

Romany women pictured in Wales in May 1954 [Ron Harding/Mirrorpix/Getty Images]

Pakistan army chief says ‘it is time to bury the past’ with India

Bajwa stressed however that the burden was on India to create a 'conducive environment' for talks [File: Inter Services Public Relations via AP]

From trash to treasure: The Nigerians recycling waste into wealth

Jumoke Olowokere’s giant Christmas tree, constructed from discarded bottles, has become a permanent fixture on the street near her office in Ibadan [Femi Amogunla/Al Jazeera]

Samia Hassan sworn in as Tanzania’s first female president

Tanzania's Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan is described as a softly spoken consensus builder [AFP]