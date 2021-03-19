Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Countries resume AstraZeneca vaccine rollout after reassurances

Almost a dozen countries from Indonesia to France start using the COVID vaccine again, as EMA, WHO and UK bodies quell fears over blood clot reports.

Several, mostly European, countries had suspended the shot's use following reports of blood clots among some recipients [File: Yves Herman/Reuters]
Several, mostly European, countries had suspended the shot's use following reports of blood clots among some recipients [File: Yves Herman/Reuters]
19 Mar 2021

Nearly a dozen countries resumed use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shots on Friday as European Union and British regulators said the benefits outweighed any risks after reports of rare instances of blood clotting that temporarily halted inoculations.

The end of suspensions will kick off a test of public confidence, both in the shot and in drug regulators whose conclusions are under unprecedented scrutiny, as virus variants spread and the global death toll, now at nearly 2.7 million, rises.

Indonesia joined Germany, France and others in readministering the shots after they suspended vaccinations on reports of about 30 cases of rare brain blood clots, after millions of injections, that sent scientists and governments scrambling to determine if there was a link.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Thursday came to what it called a clear conclusion that the vaccine’s benefits in protecting people from coronavirus-related death or hospitalisation outweighed the possible risks.

Still, the EMA said a link between rare events of blood clots in the brain and the shot could not be definitively ruled out and that it will continue its scrutiny, along with the United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

“This is a safe and effective vaccine,” EMA director Emer Cooke told a briefing on Thursday. “If it were me, I would be vaccinated tomorrow.”

‘It’s the virus we’re fighting, not the vaccines’

The EMA said it would update its guidance on the vaccine to include an explanation for patients about the potential risks and information for healthcare professionals, to help people recognise instances when they may need to seek medical assistance following a vaccination.

After the EMA move, others also sought to reinforce confidence in AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which is seen globally as an important asset due to its relatively easy storage and transport requirements and inexpensive price, compared with mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna.

“What we really should be focusing on is that this is incredibly reassuring. The processes are working, the safety monitoring that we all expect from our authorities is happening,” Andrew Pollard, who runs the Oxford Vaccine Group, told BBC Radio, after both regulators said vaccinations could continue after reports of blood clots.

“We do need to continue to monitor safety, but in the end, it’s the virus we’re fighting, not the vaccines.”

Oxford University is partnered with AstraZeneca on the vaccine.

Germany, France, Italy lift suspensions

Germany resumed administering the AstraZeneca vaccine from Friday morning, while French Prime Minister Jean Castex said he would seek to promote a similar resumption in his country by getting the shot himself on Friday.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Italy would follow suit, echoing sentiments from Cyprus, Latvia and Lithuania.

Spain will resume inoculations from Wednesday. Canada also gave its backing to the vaccine.

The MHRA is investigating five cases of the rare brain blood clot that had been reported out of 11 million shots administered in the UK.

It said it would investigate reports of clots in the cerebral veins (sinus vein thrombosis, or CSVT) occurring together with lowered platelets soon after vaccination. But the agency said the use of the vaccine should continue and one official said the UK’s rollout would likely not stop even if a link was proven.

The drugmaker’s own review covering more than 17 million people who have received its shot in the EU and UK found no evidence of increased risk of blood clots.

The World Health Organization, which this week also reaffirmed its support for the shot that remains a centrepiece of its COVAX vaccine sharing programme, plans on Friday to give an update on its vaccine advisory committee’s own review.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

Last responders: COVID pushes end-of-life workers to the brink

The incredible demand and the confines of the coronavirus pandemic have forced crematory workers like Jason Roa to do something that would have been unthinkable in their line of work just a year ago: tell families who are grappling with the death of a loved one that they can’t help lay them to rest [Brian Osgood/Al Jazeera]

The Fed, women entrepreneurs and the Kardashians’ long goodbye

Hard work and social media: The secrets to the success of Keeping Up With The Kardashians as the long-running reality TV show enters its final season [File: Matt Sayles/AP Photo]

Over 200 killed in armed attacks in DR Congo since January: UN

Even before the recent mass displacement, some 100,000 internally displaced people were already in need of shelter and protection in Beni, according to UNHCR figures [File: Alexis Huguet/AFP]

Why is India staring at a ‘second peak’ of COVID cases?

Passengers wearing face masks disembark from a suburban train after authorities resumed train services in Kolkata [File: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters]
Most Read

Pakistan army chief says ‘it is time to bury the past’ with India

Bajwa stressed however that the burden was on India to create a 'conducive environment' for talks [File: Inter Services Public Relations via AP]

Samia Hassan sworn in as Tanzania’s first female president

Tanzania's Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan is described as a softly spoken consensus builder [AFP]

From trash to treasure: The Nigerians recycling waste into wealth

Jumoke Olowokere’s giant Christmas tree, constructed from discarded bottles, has become a permanent fixture on the street near her office in Ibadan [Femi Amogunla/Al Jazeera]

‘Grandstanding’: US, China trade rebukes in testy talks

The first in-person talks between the top diplomats from the US and China since Joe Biden became president got off to a testy start in Alaska [Frederic J Brown/Pool via Reuters]