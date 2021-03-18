Live
News|Jair Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro’s office releases Biden letter on climate, pandemic

President Joe Biden said his government is willing to work closely with Brazil on a new chapter in bilateral relations.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been dismissive of the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines but faces growing pressure with numbers of infections and deaths reaching record highs in Brazil [File: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been dismissive of the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines but faces growing pressure with numbers of infections and deaths reaching record highs in Brazil [File: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]
18 Mar 2021

US President Joe Biden wrote to Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro last month, outlining opportunities to work together on the pandemic and the environment before the United Nations COP26 climate conference, the Brazilian president’s office said on Thursday.

In the February 26 letter, which was confirmed by a US official, Biden said his government is willing to work closely with Brazil on a new chapter in bilateral relations, adding that there were no limits on what the nations could achieve together, according to the Brazilian president’s office.

It did not immediately respond to a request for comment about why it waited three weeks to release the letter, which came a day after Bolsonaro’s nemesis, left-wing ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, used a high-profile CNN interview to call for Biden for help in securing vaccines to end Brazil’s raging coronavirus outbreak.

In a recent speech, former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva focused on measures to end the pandemic and support Brazil’s ravaged economy [File: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
Last week, Brazil’s Supreme Court annulled Lula’s corruption convictions, upending the 2022 presidential election and teeing up a likely showdown between Lula and Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro has been dismissive of the coronavirus and vaccines but faces growing pressure with numbers of infections and deaths reaching record highs in Brazil.

But Lula’s focus on measures to end the pandemic and support Brazil’s ravaged economy in a speech last week drew a swift response from Bolsonaro – he and his aides made a rare appearance wearing masks at an official event in Brasilia.

In the February 26 letter, Biden said his government is willing to work closely with Brazil on a new chapter in bilateral relations, adding that there were no limits on what the nations could achieve together, according to the Brazilian president’s office [Leah Millis/Reuters]
On Friday, Bolsonaro tapped a cardiologist to become his fourth health minister during the pandemic, after months of criticism of the active army general currently in the role.

Last year’s US election came as a setback for Bolsonaro, who idolised Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump and sought to build closer ties with his administration.

Biden’s focus on the environment and human rights may pose a challenge for Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain who has presided over the worsening destruction of the Amazon rainforest and pushed to roll back protection of indigenous lands.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

Biden dispatches US senator to Ethiopia over humanitarian crisis

Senator Chris Coons will travel to Ethiopia as President Joe Biden's envoy, a White House official announced [File: Demetrius Freeman/Pool via Reuters]

‘Safe and effective’: EU drug regulator backs AstraZeneca vaccine

The EU's drug watchdog says the AstraZeneca vaccine is 'safe and effective' option to protect against COVID-19 [Yves Herman/Reuters]

Existing COVID vaccines may protect against Brazil strain: Study

The so-called Brazil variant of coronavirus has worried experts because it is highly contagious [File: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]

Is the world at a ‘tipping point’ to abolish the death penalty?

An activist in opposition to the death penalty protests during a snowstorm in Indiana, the United States, where public support for capital punishment is at its lowest since 1972, according to a recent Gallup poll [File: Bryan Woolston/Reuters]
Most Read

‘Takes one to know one’: Putin mocks Biden over ‘killer’ remark

The Russian embassy in Washington said in a statement that the ambassador will depart the US on Saturday [AFP]

UAE suspends Abu Dhabi summit over Netanyahu’s electioneering

In this file photo Israeli and United Arab Emirates flags line a road in the Israeli coastal city of Netanya, on August 16, 2020 [File: Jack Guez/AFP]

Tanzanian President John Magufuli dies at 61

Magufuli was first elected in 2015 on promises to tackle corruption and boost infrastructure development [File: Sadi Said/Reuters]

UN lifts 2021 economic growth forecast on COVID recovery hopes

COVID-19 vaccine programmes are likely to be a shot in the arm of the global economy, but jobs and incomes could take years to recover, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development [Lucy Nicholson/Reuters]