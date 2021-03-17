Tanzanian President John Magufuli is dead: VP

Vice President Samia Sulhu Hassan announces death of 61-year-old after weeks of speculation about his health.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli has died, the country’s vice president has said on state television.

The announcement by Samia Sulhu Hassan on Wednesday came after weeks of speculation about Magufuli’s health.

A vocal COVID-19 sceptic, the 61-year-old had last appeared in public on February 27, sparking rumours that he was ill with the new coronavirus.

More to follow.