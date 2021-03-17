Live
DEVELOPING STORY
News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli is dead: VP

Vice President Samia Sulhu Hassan announces death of 61-year-old after weeks of speculation about his health.

John Magufuli has been president of Tanzania since 2015 [File: Sadi Said/Reuters]
John Magufuli has been president of Tanzania since 2015 [File: Sadi Said/Reuters]
17 Mar 2021

Tanzanian President John Magufuli has died, the country’s vice president has said on state television.

The announcement by Samia Sulhu Hassan on Wednesday came after weeks of speculation about Magufuli’s health.

A vocal COVID-19 sceptic, the 61-year-old had last appeared in public on February 27, sparking rumours that he was ill with the new coronavirus.

More to follow.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Racist ‘extremists’ most dangerous: US intelligence report

Members of the far-right group Proud Boys and other supporters of former President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building ahead of the riot on January 6, 2021 [File: Jim Urquhart/Reuters]

US asks for life in prison for brother of Honduran president

US prosecutors say Tony Hernandez corrupted the democratic institutions of Honduras to enrich himself by transporting cocaine into the US and selling weapons to drug traffickers [File: Fernando Antonio/AP Photo]

PM Mark Rutte’s party wins most seats in Dutch vote: Exit poll

Rutte has been in power for more than a decade at the head of three different coalitions [File: Chris Kleponis/Reuters]

Lebanon’s Aoun tells PM-designate Hariri to form government or go

Lebanon''s President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri have been at loggerheads over government formation for almost five months [File: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
Most Read

Biden: Putin is a ‘killer’, Russia to ‘pay’ for election meddling

Then-Vice President of the United States Joe Biden meets with Vladimir Putin, then Russian prime minister, in Moscow in 2011 [File: Alexander Zemlianichenko/The Associated Press]

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Tanzania’s leader ‘receiving coronavirus treatment in India’

Tanzania's President John Magufuli has played down the threat from COVID-19, saying God and remedies such as steam inhalation would protect Tanzanians [File: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]

US white supremacist propaganda surged in 2020: Report

According to the report, at least 30 known white supremacist groups were behind hate propaganda [File: Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo]