Live
News|Nuclear Energy

Iran’s Zarif slams UK ‘hypocrisy’ over nuclear warhead plan

Iranian FM slams UK PM who expressed concern about Iran’s nuclear programme after announcing boost to its nuclear stockpiles.

During an appearance at the House of Commons on Tuesday, Johnson said the UK was concerned by the prospect of Iran developing nuclear weapons [File: Atta Kenare/AFP]
During an appearance at the House of Commons on Tuesday, Johnson said the UK was concerned by the prospect of Iran developing nuclear weapons [File: Atta Kenare/AFP]
17 Mar 2021

Tehran, Iran – Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has criticised what he called the United Kingdom’s “utter hypocrisy” over plans to boost nuclear weapons.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the top diplomat condemned the fact that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed concern about Iran’s nuclear programme on the same day he announced the UK will increase its stockpile of nuclear warheads by 40 percent.

“Unlike the UK and allies, Iran believes nukes [nuclear] and all WMDs [Weapons of Mass Destructions] are barbaric and must be eradicated,” Zarif wrote, alluding to Iran’s insistence that its nuclear programme is peaceful and not aimed at making weapons.

During an appearance at the UK House of Commons on Tuesday, Johnson said “we remain extremely concerned by Iran’s influence in the region, the disruptive behaviour of Iran and particularly, of course, we are concerned about the risk of Iran developing a viable nuclear weapon.”

The prime minister also confirmed that the UK’s cap on the number of warheads will now increase to 260, having been previously dropped to 180.

As confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran does not have a nuclear weapon, while its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a ruling (fatwa) banning nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.

But Western powers have long regarded Iran’s nuclear programme with suspicion, which ultimately resulted in a 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers, including the US. The landmark deal was aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

But former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal and imposed harsh sanctions on Iran.

Trump’s successor, Joe Biden has backed the deal, which was signed when Biden was the US vice president. But since he was sworn in January, Tehran and Washington have been engaged in rhetoric with Iran demanding removal of sanctions before talks to revive the deal.

In recent months, Iran has stepped up its nuclear activity with Khamenei, the country’s Supreme leader, warning Tehran could boost its enrichment of uranium from the current 20 percent to 60 percent “if the country needs it”.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

UK to spend $1.4bn to cut carbon emissions from industry

The British government plans to create up to 80,000 jobs over the next 30 years under its plan to slash carbon emissions [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

Uber reclassifies its 70,000 UK drivers as workers, grants rights

Under the changes announced by Uber, the minimum wage will apply to drivers after they accept trip requests on the company's app [File: Jason Alden/Bloomberg]

Container conundrum: Shippers struggle to meet surging demand

The shortage of containers and the port congestion that accompanies it may extend into the second half of 2021, analysts say [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

‘A total collapse’: Alarm as COVID deaths mount in Bosnia

Bosnians get tested for COVID-19 at a drive-through facility, in Sarajevo, Bosnia on March 4, 2021. Bosnia is reporting a rise in daily new infections following a relatively stable situation [Eldar Emric/AP]
Most Read

Six Asian women among eight shot dead in US city of Atlanta

Officials with the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office remove a body from the Gold Spa massage parlor after a shooting on Piedmont Road in Atlanta [Erik S. Lesser/EPA]

Taiwan boosts South China Sea deployments, gets submarine nod

Taiwan has a Coast Guard station in Itu Aba in the South China Sea [File: J.R Wu/Reuters]

Saudi Arabia wants to buy Turkey’s armed drones: Erdogan

Several countries have shown interest in Turkish-made UAVs that were effective in regional conflicts such as Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh [File: DHA via AP]

Tanzania gov’t urged to ‘explain mystery’ of Magufuli’s absence

Magufuli's vice president said on Monday citizens should ignore rumours from outside the country [File: Sadi Said/Reuters]