Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

As Europe looks to summer, EU sets out coronavirus passport plan

While tourism-reliant countries have welcomed the move, others caution that such a certificate should be launched when more are vaccinated.

A view of an almost empty Copenhagen Airport, where there usually are 83.000 travellers a day, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease [File: Ritzau Scanpix/Liselotte Sabroe via Reuters]
A view of an almost empty Copenhagen Airport, where there usually are 83.000 travellers a day, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease [File: Ritzau Scanpix/Liselotte Sabroe via Reuters]
17 Mar 2021

With Europe heading into summer looming and tourism-reliant countries anxiously waiting for the return of visitors, the European Union’s executive body have presented a proposal that would allow the bloc’s 450 million people – vaccinated or not – to travel freely across the 27-nation bloc within months.

The plan, which will be discussed next week during a summit of EU leaders, foresees the creation of vaccine certificates aimed at facilitating travel from one member state to another.

“We all want the tourist season to start. We can’t afford to lose another season,” European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova told Czech public radio. “Tourism, and also culture and other sectors that are dependent on tourism terribly suffer. We’re talking about tens of millions jobs.”

The topic has been discussed for weeks and proved to be divisive.

The travel industry and southern European countries dependent on tourism, such as Greece and Spain, have been pushing for the quick introduction of the measure, which could help avoid pandemic quarantines and testing requirements.

But several member states, including France, argued it would be premature and discriminatory to introduce such passes since a large majority of EU citizens have not had access to vaccines so far.

Some journalists tweeted an image of what the certificate would look like – essentially a QR code on one’s mobile device that is easy to scan at airports.

According to data compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, less than 5 percent of European citizens have been fully vaccinated amid delays in deliveries and production of vaccines. The European Commission, however, remains confident it can achieve its goal of 70 percent of the EU adult population being vaccinated by the end of the summer.

To secure the adhesion of all member states, the commission proposed that its so-called Digital Green Certificates, which should be free of charge, would be delivered to EU residents who can prove they have been vaccinated, but also to those who tested negative for the virus or have proof they have recovered from it.

“Being vaccinated will not be a precondition to travel,” the commission said. “All EU citizens have a fundamental right to free movement in the EU and this applies regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not. The Digital Green Certificate will make it easier to exercise that right, also through testing and recovery certificates.”

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the certificates “will help boost tourism and the economies that rely heavily on it” while Europe’s aviation sector urged EU governments to ensure the passes are operational in time for the peak tourism season.

The commission proposed that all vaccines rubberstamped by the European Medicines Agency should be automatically recognised, but also offered governments the possibility to include other vaccines, such as Russia’s Sputnik or China’s Sinovac, which have not received EU market authorisation.

The European Commission guaranteed that “a very high level of data protection will be ensured” and said the certificates will be issued in digital format to be shown either on smartphones or paper.

EU officials also hope vaccine certificates will convince the member states which have introduced travel restrictions aimed at slowing down the pace of new infections to lift their measures. The EU’s executive arm has previously warned six countries that their travel-limiting measures, which in Belgium go as far as a ban on nonessential trips, could undermine the core EU principle of free travel and damage the single market.

The commission said the certificates should be suspended once the World Health Organization declares an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If agreed by the EU leaders, the proposal will need to be approved by EU legislators to enter into force.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Biden: Putin is a killer, Russia will ‘pay’ for election meddling

Then-Vice President of the United States Joe Biden meets with Vladimir Putin, then Russian prime minister, in Moscow in 2011 [File: Alexander Zemlianichenko/The Associated Press]

Sex abuse inquiry: English football failed children for 35 years

The English Football Association-commissioned independent review said there were at least 692 abuse survivors and 240 suspects from 1970 to 2005 [ File: Peter Powell/Reuters]

EU envoys agree first China sanctions in three decades: Diplomats

A Uighur woman rests near a cage protecting heavily armed Chinese paramilitary policemen on duty in Urumqi in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang [File: Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]

Climate concerns to crime: Bitcoin’s dark side draws scrutiny

Mining rigs that race to verify Bitcoin transactions are rewarded with new Bitcoins - a payoff that comes at a high price to the planet [File: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Six Asian women among eight shot dead in US city of Atlanta

Officials with the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office remove a body from the Gold Spa massage parlor after a shooting on Piedmont Road in Atlanta [Erik S. Lesser/EPA]

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Tanzania gov’t urged to ‘explain mystery’ of Magufuli’s absence

Magufuli's vice president said on Monday citizens should ignore rumours from outside the country [File: Sadi Said/Reuters]

‘Death sentence awaits us’: Coup-hit Myanmar officers in India

Kunga (name changed) at an undisclosed location in Mizoram where Myanmar citizens are taking shelter [Sadiq Naqvi/Al Jazeera]