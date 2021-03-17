As Europe looks to summer, EU sets out coronavirus passport plan

While tourism-reliant countries have welcomed the move, others caution that such a certificate should be launched when more are vaccinated.

With Europe heading into summer looming and tourism-reliant countries anxiously waiting for the return of visitors, the European Union’s executive body have presented a proposal that would allow the bloc’s 450 million people – vaccinated or not – to travel freely across the 27-nation bloc within months.

The plan, which will be discussed next week during a summit of EU leaders, foresees the creation of vaccine certificates aimed at facilitating travel from one member state to another.

“We all want the tourist season to start. We can’t afford to lose another season,” European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova told Czech public radio. “Tourism, and also culture and other sectors that are dependent on tourism terribly suffer. We’re talking about tens of millions jobs.”

The topic has been discussed for weeks and proved to be divisive.

The travel industry and southern European countries dependent on tourism, such as Greece and Spain, have been pushing for the quick introduction of the measure, which could help avoid pandemic quarantines and testing requirements.

But several member states, including France, argued it would be premature and discriminatory to introduce such passes since a large majority of EU citizens have not had access to vaccines so far.

Some journalists tweeted an image of what the certificate would look like – essentially a QR code on one’s mobile device that is easy to scan at airports.

Voici à quoi ressemblera le futur "certificat vert numérique" selon la proposition de @EU_Commission attendue demain. Belle info de @ElodieLamer https://t.co/3I4TmpftMx pic.twitter.com/UQcBe9gNDM — Leonor Hubaut (@LeonorHubaut) March 16, 2021

According to data compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, less than 5 percent of European citizens have been fully vaccinated amid delays in deliveries and production of vaccines. The European Commission, however, remains confident it can achieve its goal of 70 percent of the EU adult population being vaccinated by the end of the summer.

To secure the adhesion of all member states, the commission proposed that its so-called Digital Green Certificates, which should be free of charge, would be delivered to EU residents who can prove they have been vaccinated, but also to those who tested negative for the virus or have proof they have recovered from it.

“Being vaccinated will not be a precondition to travel,” the commission said. “All EU citizens have a fundamental right to free movement in the EU and this applies regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not. The Digital Green Certificate will make it easier to exercise that right, also through testing and recovery certificates.”

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the certificates “will help boost tourism and the economies that rely heavily on it” while Europe’s aviation sector urged EU governments to ensure the passes are operational in time for the peak tourism season.

The commission proposed that all vaccines rubberstamped by the European Medicines Agency should be automatically recognised, but also offered governments the possibility to include other vaccines, such as Russia’s Sputnik or China’s Sinovac, which have not received EU market authorisation.

The European Commission guaranteed that “a very high level of data protection will be ensured” and said the certificates will be issued in digital format to be shown either on smartphones or paper.

EU officials also hope vaccine certificates will convince the member states which have introduced travel restrictions aimed at slowing down the pace of new infections to lift their measures. The EU’s executive arm has previously warned six countries that their travel-limiting measures, which in Belgium go as far as a ban on nonessential trips, could undermine the core EU principle of free travel and damage the single market.

The commission said the certificates should be suspended once the World Health Organization declares an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If agreed by the EU leaders, the proposal will need to be approved by EU legislators to enter into force.