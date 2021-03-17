PM Mark Rutte’s party wins most seats in Dutch vote: Exit poll

Rutte’s conservative party projected to win the most seats, putting him first in line to form a new ruling coalition.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s conservative party has won the most seats in the country’s parliamentary election, putting him first in line to form a new ruling coalition, according to an exit poll.

Rutte, 54, has been in power for more than a decade at the head of three different coalitions and could become the country’s longest-serving prime minister if he manages to find coalition partners.

According to initial forecasts on broadcaster NOS, Rutte’s centre-right People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy has about 23 percent of the vote.

With 35 seats, it is by far the strongest force in the House of Representatives.

The pro-EU, centre-left D-66 was seen coming in second place at 27 seats, the exit poll showed.

However, Ipsos had said before polls closed at 20:00 GMT that uncertainty caused by voting in the COVID-19 pandemic makes the margins of error larger than in other elections.

“A difference of two seats per party could happen more often. A difference of more than two seats cannot be completely ruled out,” Ipsos said in a statement.

The initial numbers from the poll indicated that Rutte will need to form a coalition with at least two other parties to get a majority of 76 seats in parliament.

Among major parties, the anti-Islam Freedom Party of lawmaker Geert Wilders was set to lose three seats, coalition member Christian Democrats lost five, and Labour was flat.

The Netherlands is one of the first major European Union economies to hold elections during the COVID-19 crisis, and voting was held over three days to prevent spreading of the virus, which has killed more than 16,000 people in the nation of 17 million.

With a night-time curfew in place due to continuing high infection rates, and a ban on public gatherings during the day, the campaign was conducted mostly through television debates.

By the end of the afternoon turnout was 81 percent, compared to 82 percent four years ago. However, in this election elderly voters were permitted to use mail-in ballots, and polls opened two days early to allow for social distancing.

Counting votes at municipalities is expected to last through the night.

Roughly 13 million voters were eligible to pick from dozens of parties contesting spots.

Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen reporting from Amsterdam said that 37 parties were running, the largest number of parties competing in the elections since World War II.

The election is widely seen as a referendum on the government’s performance during the crisis.