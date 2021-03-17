Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Brazil records over 90,000 new COVID cases in a single day

Brazilian President Bolsonaro faces mounting pressure as coronavirus infections and deaths continue to mount.

A health worker treats a COVID-19 patient at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil on March 17 [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
A health worker treats a COVID-19 patient at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil on March 17 [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
17 Mar 2021

Brazil has reported a single-day record of 90,303 new cases of COVID-19, as the South American nation continues to grapple with mounting coronavirus infections and deaths.

The health ministry said on Wednesday that 2,648 additional deaths were recorded over the previous 24-hour period, bringing the country’s total to over 282,000 deaths – second only to the United States.

A day earlier, Brazil recorded additional 2,841 deaths – a single-day record.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is facing mounting pressure to get the surging pandemic under control as public discontent over his handling of the crisis is growing.

Earlier this week, the far-right leader named a new health minister – the country’s fourth since the start of the pandemic last year.

Marcelo Queiroga, a cardiologist, is replacing Eduardo Pazuello, an army general who had been criticised for not having any medical experience.

Bolsonaro, a COVID-19 sceptic who has eschewed public health measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing, earlier this week said Brazil is entering a “more aggressive phase” in its fight against the virus.

That was echoed by Queiroga on Wednesday, who said the president had promised him “autonomy” on pandemic policy.

“We plan to reduce the number of deaths with two main points: social distancing policies to reduce the spread of the virus, and expanding our hospitals’ capacity,” Queiroga said during a news conference.

“We believe in research, in science,” he also said.

Meanwhile, a new survey found that most Brazilians disapprove of how Bolsonaro has responded to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Datafolha poll released late on Tuesday showed 54 percent of Brazilians view the president’s handling of the pandemic as bad or awful.

The phrase ‘vaccine now’ is projected onto Ministry of Health headquarters during a protest against Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil on March 17 [Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]
A recent Supreme Court judge’s decision to annul the corruption convictions of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has created more pressure on Bolsonaro, as it opened the door for Lula to run in presidential elections next year.

Lula has slammed his rival for the crisis, telling Brazilians to avoid gatherings and not to listen to Bolsonaro, whom he called an “imbecile”.

Brazil’s COVID-19 vaccine roll-out has also been plagued by delays, fuelling public anger.

On Wednesday, Bolsonaro said he was “happy” to see protests in Brazil against social distancing measures.

Demonstrations have taken place in recent days after some local and regional authorities imposed lockdown orders to try to stem the spread of the virus.

“Logically, I was happy,” Bolsonaro said in remarks broadcast on social media. “They show that the people are alive … we want our freedom, we want the world to respect our constitution.”

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Two Canadians held in China to have court hearings this month

People hold placards calling for China to release Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig outside a court hearing for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou at the BC Supreme Court in Vancouver [File: Lindsey Wasson/Reuters]

‘Human error’: Inside Iran’s report on downing of Ukraine plane

People place candles as they commemorate victims of the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 plane disaster in front of the Iranian embassy in Kyev [File: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]

Racist ‘extremists’ most dangerous: US intelligence report

Members of the far-right group Proud Boys and other supporters of former President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building ahead of the riot on January 6, 2021 [File: Jim Urquhart/Reuters]

Tanzanian President John Magufuli dies at 61

Magufuli was first elected in 2015 on promises to tackle corruption and boost infrastructure development [File: Sadi Said/Reuters]
Most Read

Philippines closes border to foreigners, some citizens over COVID

The Philippines has closed its borders to foreigners and some citizens as it tackles a surge in coronavirus cases [File: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Biden: Putin is a ‘killer’, Russia to ‘pay’ for election meddling

Then-Vice President of the United States Joe Biden meets with Vladimir Putin, then Russian prime minister, in Moscow in 2011 [File: Alexander Zemlianichenko/The Associated Press]

Six Asian women among eight shot dead in US city of Atlanta

Officials with the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office remove a body from the Gold Spa massage parlor after a shooting on Piedmont Road in Atlanta [Erik S. Lesser/EPA]