Live
News|Taliban

Biden says ‘tough’ to meet May 1 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

US president disparages agreement struck by former President Trump with Taliban as ‘not very solidly negotiated’.

President Joe Biden is reviewing US troop levels in Afghanistan amid new talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
President Joe Biden is reviewing US troop levels in Afghanistan amid new talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
17 Mar 2021

President Joe Biden said in a television interview it will be “tough” for the United States to withdraw forces from Afghanistan in six weeks under an agreement negotiated by his predecessor with the Taliban.

“I’m in the process of making that decision now as to when they’ll leave,” Biden told ABC News in an interview aired on Wednesday.

A May 1 deadline to end the US’s longest war was set under an agreement reached by former President Donald Trump and the Taliban, without the buy-in of the Afghan government in February 2020. Biden criticised Trump’s deal with the Taliban as “not very solidly negotiated”.

The deal mandated a series of steps to be taken by the Taliban in conjunction with a reduction in US troops, including cutting ties with fighter groups, reducing violence in Afghanistan and engaging in meaningful negotiations with the elected Afghan government.

The US has reduced its troop numbers, but US and NATO officials have expressed doubt the Taliban has upheld its part of the deal.

The Taliban issued an open letter last month calling on the US to pull out its troops.

“We’re in consultation with our allies as well as the government and that decision is in process now,” Biden said.

He said that decision will not take “a lot longer”.

Biden’s comments come a day before a meeting in Moscow designed to restart peace talks between the Taliban and the government of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad will attend the conference on March 18 and the Taliban plans to send a 10-person, high-level delegation led by chief negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month outlined a US proposal for talks between Afghan parties and the Taliban on a transitional government.

Muhammad Naim, a Taliban spokesman, told Al Jazeera on Sunday that the group did not believe a transitional government could manage the country’s challenges.

Former President Donald Trump, shown here visiting US troops at Bagram airbase in Afghanistan, negotiated a unilateral ceasefire agreement with the Taliban and promised to withdraw foreign forces from the country by the end of April [File: Tom Brenner/Reuters]
A top US official working on Afghanistan warned Congress on March 16 that a withdrawal of US troops and financial aid from the country without a peace agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban would be “a disaster”.

“The Afghan government would probably lose the capability of flying any of its aircraft within a few months and, to be quite blunt, would probably face collapse,” John Sopko, the US Department of Defense’s special inspector for Afghanistan reconstruction, told a House of Representatives committee.

Since the agreement between the US and the Taliban was signed, there has been a spike in violence and a rise in civilian casualties. Government, civil society figures, journalists and political moderates have been assassinated.

The Western-backed government in Kabul receives 80 percent of its annual funding from the US and other nations, Sopko said.

International annual development aid to Afghanistan has decreased from a high of $6.7bn in 2011, hitting $4.2bn in 2019, according to World Bank data.

Since 2002, the US has spent $143bn on reconstruction in Afghanistan, including $88bn for training and support of the Afghan army.

Biden, like his predecessor, has promised to end the nearly 20-year conflict and bring home more than 2,500 American soldiers in the country — down from about 13,000 a year ago.

Roughly 7,000 NATO troops in Afghanistan rely on the US for logistics and security support.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, after meeting NATO allies in Brussels on the situation in Afghanistan last month, urged the Taliban to stop its attacks. Austin said the US was consulting closely with NATO allies its troop withdrawal plans.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Sudanese military firm agrees to give up civilian business

Sudan's military has been under domestic and international pressure to increase its transparency and contribute more to the national economy [File: Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters]

Top Turkish prosecutor files case to close pro-Kurdish HDP

Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a legislator from the People's Democratic Party (HDP) reacts after Parliament stripped his seat on Wednesday [AP]

Two Chauvin jurors dropped after record $27m Floyd settlement

Defence lawyer Eric Nelson and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin introduce themselves to jurors as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection on March 17, 2021 [Court TV/Pool via AP Photo]

What is the future of the AstraZeneca vaccine?

Most Read

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Biden: Putin is a ‘killer’, Russia to ‘pay’ for election meddling

Then-Vice President of the United States Joe Biden meets with Vladimir Putin, then Russian prime minister, in Moscow in 2011 [File: Alexander Zemlianichenko/The Associated Press]

Six Asian women among eight shot dead in US city of Atlanta

Officials with the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office remove a body from the Gold Spa massage parlor after a shooting on Piedmont Road in Atlanta [Erik S. Lesser/EPA]

US white supremacist propaganda surged in 2020: Report

According to the report, at least 30 known white supremacist groups were behind hate propaganda [File: Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo]