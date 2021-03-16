Live
News|US Elections 2020

US report says Russia tried to influence 2020 election

US intelligence agencies also found attempts by Iran, Venezuela and Hezbollah to meddle in the presidential election.

A US intelligence report found Russia and other nations meddled in the 2020 presidential election [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
A US intelligence report found Russia and other nations meddled in the 2020 presidential election [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
16 Mar 2021

Russia’s government tried to seed the 2020 US presidential campaign with “misleading or unsubstantiated allegations” against then-candidate Joe Biden through allies of former President Trump and his administration, US intelligence officials have said.

The assessment was made in a 15-page report into election interference published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. It underscores allegations that Trump’s allies were playing into Moscow’s hands by amplifying claims made against Biden by Russian-linked Ukrainian figures in the run-up to the November 3 election. Biden defeated Trump and took office on January 20.

US intelligence agencies found other attempts to sway voters, including a “multi-pronged covert influence campaign” by Iran intended to undercut Trump’s support. The report also punctures a counter-narrative pushed by Trump’s allies that China was interfering on Biden’s behalf, concluding that Beijing “did not deploy interference efforts”.

US President Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the US on January 20, 2021 [Saul Loeb/Pool via Reuters]
“China sought stability in its relationship with the United States and did not view either election outcome as being advantageous enough for China to risk blowback if caught,” the report said.

US officials said they also saw efforts by Cuba, Venezuela and the Lebanese group Hezbollah to influence the election, although “in general, we assess that they were smaller in scale than those conducted by Russia and Iran”.

“We assess that Hizballah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah supported efforts to undermine former President Trump in the 2020 US election,” the report found.

“Nasrallah probably saw this as a low-cost means to mitigate the risk of a regional conflict while Lebanon faces political, financial, and public health crises,” the document stated.

The report also mentioned the administration of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, which has an “adversarial relationship with the Trump administration”, as having “intent, though probably not the capability” to influence public opinion.

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is sworn in to testify to the House Judiciary Committee about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 24, 2019 [File: J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]
The report added it had “no information suggesting that the current or former Venezuelan regimes were involved in attempts to compromise US election infrastructure”.

US intelligence agencies and former Special Counsel Robert Mueller previously concluded Russia also interfered in the 2016 US election to boost Trump’s candidacy with a campaign of propaganda aimed at harming his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Brazil’s next health minister says he will follow Bolsonaro plan

Cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga, was named by Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro as the country's fourth health minister and is expected to be formally appointed on Wednesday [Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]

US Capitol fence to be scaled back, security questions linger

Light catches the security fence around the US Capitol, erected in the wake of the January 6 riot, now scheduled to be removed [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

French duo wins top architecture honour

Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal [Courtesy of Laurent Chalet]

Gunmen kill at least 58 civilians in attack on Niger convoy

Fighters staged mass attacks on Niger’s military in the Tillaberi region killing more than 70 in December 2019 and 89 in January 2020 [File: Warren Strobel/Reuters]
Most Read

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Why are COVID cases rising in Europe despite vaccination efforts?

Laura Ricevuti, the doctor who diagnosed the first case of COVID-19 in an Italian patient on February 20, 2020, looks through the window at Codogno Hospital one year after the small northern town became Europe's coronavirus epicentre [File: Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters]

Saudi Arabia wants to buy Turkey’s armed drones: Erdogan

Several countries have shown interest in Turkish-made UAVs that were effective in regional conflicts such as Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh [File: DHA via AP]

Israeli archeologists discover ancient Dead Sea Scroll fragments

Archeologist Haim Cohen looks at a 10,500-year-old woven basket found during a sweep of caves in the desert [Sebastian Scheiner/AP]