Live
News|Military

US official warns Congress on troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Removing US troops without a peace deal would be ‘a disaster’, says John Sopko, as new talks set to begin in Moscow.

About 3,500 US troops are presently in Afghanistan, as a May 1 deadline for a complete withdrawal approaches [File: Omar Sobhani/Reuters]
About 3,500 US troops are presently in Afghanistan, as a May 1 deadline for a complete withdrawal approaches [File: Omar Sobhani/Reuters]
16 Mar 2021

A top United States official working on Afghanistan has warned Congress that a withdrawal of US troops from the country without a peace agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban would be “a disaster”.

John Sopko, the US Department of Defense’s special inspector for Afghanistan reconstruction, told a House of Representatives committee on Tuesday that without US military and financial support, the Afghan government in Kabul could face collapse.

“The Afghan government would probably lose the capability of flying any of its aircraft within a few months and, to be quite blunt, would probably face collapse,” he said.

His warning comes days before another round of peace talks is set to take place between the Taliban and the government of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani – and only weeks before a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of US troops from the country.

The US’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, will attend the conference in Moscow on March 18, while the Taliban said it plans to send a 10-person, high-level delegation led by chief negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund.

John Sopko, special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction, spoke during a House Oversight Committee panel on Tuesday [File: Charles Dharapak/AP Photo]
Under a February 2020 deal reached between the Taliban and the administration of former US President Donald Trump, all foreign troops are set to be withdrawn from the country by May 1.

There are presently about 3,500 US troops and 10,000 NATO troops in Afghanistan.

“Because of the pre-existing agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban, [the Biden administration has] to decide whether they pull the plug on May 1,” Representative Stephen Lynch, a Democrat, said during Tuesday’s hearing.

“Tell me what to expect if the administration indeed pulls the remaining troops out,” Lynch asked Sopko.

Sopko said the Taliban has attacked Afghan soldiers and police in regions of the country the group wants to control, in order to gain leverage in ongoing negotiations with the Afghan government. “That will continue,” he said.

At the same time, corruption within the Afghan government remains a major problem and serves to fuel claims by the Taliban to political legitimacy, the inspector general said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has outlined plans for talks between Afghan parties and the Taliban on a transitional government.

A Taliban spokesman has expressed scepticism over the US proposal, however, saying transitional governments have proven ineffective and that the group’s vision for the country revolved around a strong central administration capable of enforcing its definition of an Islamic system of governance.

Muhammad Naim, a Taliban spokesman, told Al Jazeera that the group did not believe an interim government could deal with the country’s challenges.

“Transitional governments were formed after the American occupation, some of them transitional, others participatory, but none of them have solved the country’s problems,” Naim said.

Sopko’s remarks came in an appearance before a House Government Oversight subcommittee during which both Democrats and Republicans expressed frustration with the US’s long and costly occupation of Afghanistan.

“We’re lighting money on fire,” said Democratic Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

The US has spent $143bn on reconstruction in Afghanistan since 2002, including $88bn for training and support for the Afghan army. The Western-back government in Kabul relies for as much as 80 percent of its annual funding on aid from the US and other nations, Sopko said.

“Afghan security forces are nowhere near achieving self-sufficiency, as they cannot maintain their equipment, manage their supply chains or train new soldiers, pilots and policemen” without outside funding, Sopko said.

Last month, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin called for a reduction in violence in Afghanistan and said more progress was needed in Afghan peace negotiations before Western forces withdraw from the war-torn country.

“Clearly, the violence is too high right now and more progress needs to be to be made in the Afghan-led negotiations,” Austin said on February 19.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Dow, S&P 500 close lower as investors await Fed meeting results

The US Federal Reserve meeting takes place against a backdrop of mounting concerns about inflation [File: Brendan McDermid/Reuters]

Brazil’s next health minister says he will follow Bolsonaro plan

Cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga, was named by Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro as the country's fourth health minister and is expected to be formally appointed on Wednesday [Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]

US Capitol fence to be scaled back, security questions linger

Light catches the security fence around the US Capitol, erected in the wake of the January 6 riot, now scheduled to be removed [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

French duo wins top architecture honour

Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal [Courtesy of Laurent Chalet]
Most Read

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Parler, backed by Trump donor, says it’s at ‘war’ in leaked tapes

Conservative donor Rebekah Mercer (right) has been helping to finance the reboot of social media platform Parler following Amazon Web Service's decision to pull its web-hosting service following the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol [File: Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]

Saudi Arabia wants to buy Turkey’s armed drones: Erdogan

Several countries have shown interest in Turkish-made UAVs that were effective in regional conflicts such as Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh [File: DHA via AP]

Why are COVID cases rising in Europe despite vaccination efforts?

Laura Ricevuti, the doctor who diagnosed the first case of COVID-19 in an Italian patient on February 20, 2020, looks through the window at Codogno Hospital one year after the small northern town became Europe's coronavirus epicentre [File: Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters]