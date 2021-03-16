Envoy of Myanmar civilian gov’t defiant after treason charge

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Dr Sasa, who has been charged with treason by the military gov’t, urges the international community to urgently act to prevent further bloodshed.

The international envoy for Myanmar’s overthrown civilian government has remained defiant after the country’s military government charged him with high treason.

Myanmar military-run television said on Tuesday the envoy who goes only by the name Dr Sasa was accused of encouraging a civil disobedience campaign and of calling for international sanctions and the overthrow of the army that seized power in a February 1 coup.

Speaking to Al Jazeera from an unknown overseas location due to safety concerns, Sasa said civilians taking part in mass anti-coup protests will soon have no choice but to “defend themselves” in the face of an increasingly brutal crackdown that has seen more than 180 people killed by security forces.

“Today, I am proud to have been charged with high treason by the military junta, if this treason means that I am standing with the people of Myanmar, giving my life for their freedom, for federal democracy and for justice,” said Sasa, who was appointed as a “special envoy” to the United Nations by a committee representing Myanmar’s parliament.

‘Bloodshed and suffering’

The military said it took power because its complaints about alleged fraud in a November election, which returned civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) to power for a second five-year term, were ignored. The generals have pledged to hold a new vote, but no date has yet been set.

Last month’s power grab brought Myanmar’s short-lived experiment with democracy to a halt, only about 10 years after the end of nearly 50 years of strict military rule.

“This illegal, illegitimate regime has been committing crimes against humanity, atrocities and genocides,” Sasa alleged.

“Throughout our history of independence, there has been bloodsheds and suffering across the country by those who are [meant] to protect our people,” he added. “These are the same generals who should be charged of high treason, the ones who charged me today of high treason.”

Sasa said while he was unable to return home because he would face a death sentence, his fellow countrymen will continue to defy the military.

“The people of Myanmar have been forced to defend themselves if the international community do not do any actions against the same military generals who have been committing crimes against humanity every day,” said Sasa, warning the situation will only get worse.

“We are calling on the international community to act quickly before it is too late because the bloodshed will continue,” he added.

‘We will keep on, until the very end’

Dozens of protesters were killed over the weekend in Myanmar’s largest city of Yangon, in one of the bloodiest crackdowns against the pro-democracy movement.

“The soldiers … will shoot people because they can, as simple as that,” a protester in Yangon, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to safety concerns, told Al Jazeera on Tuesday.

“On Sunday, there was the most brutal crackdown there [in Yangon’s Hlaing Tharyar township]. More than 50 people died and more than 300 got injured. They used machine guns, snipers and live bullets. There were dead bodies all around,” the protester continued, adding that the civil uprising will continue despite the threat to their lives.

“We will keep on, until the very end. They’ve been getting more violent, so we are well aware we are putting our bodies on the line.”

Last week, the acting leader of Myanmar’s parallel civilian government, appointed by the legislators who were removed in the coup, pledged to pursue a “revolution” to overturn the military government.

Mahn Win Khaing Than, who is in hiding along with most senior officials from the NLD, said the civilian government would seek to give people the legal right to defend themselves.

“This is the darkest moment of the nation and the moment that the dawn is close,” he said.

Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other senior NLD leaders by the military on February 1, faces at least four charges, including the illegal use of walkie-talkie radios and infringing protocols related to the coronavirus pandemic.