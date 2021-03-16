Live
News|Taliban

Qatar to join Afghan peace talks in Moscow: Official

Special envoy of Qatar, Ambassador Mutlaq Alqahtani, to participate in the March 18 meeting in Moscow, official tells Al Jazeera.

Qatar says it is committed to sustainable peace in Afghanistan [File: Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar says it is committed to sustainable peace in Afghanistan [File: Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
16 Mar 2021

Qatar will attend a Russia-sponsored summit this week to discuss the future of war-ravaged Afghanistan, a senior official said in a statement to Al Jazeera.

Qatar’s special envoy, Ambassador Mutlaq Alqahtani, will participate in the March 18 meeting in Moscow, the official said on Tuesday.

“The state of Qatar is committed to sustainable peace in Afghanistan. Qatar will continue to facilitate the ongoing intra-Afghan negotiations,” he said, according to the statement.

“Qatar is working closely with its strategic partners to establish international and regional consensus over this process.”

The official said the meeting in Moscow on Thursday “will build upon the historic United States-Taliban peace agreement signed in Doha” in February last year and the “comprehensive intra-Afghan negotiations currently taking place in Doha”.

The Taliban and the government of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani have agreed to attend the conference in Russia, which is seeking to raise its profile in the Afghan peace efforts.

The US Department of State on Monday said Washington’s special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, will also attend the meeting.

China and Pakistan have also been invited to the talks, which come ahead of a May deadline for US President Joe Biden to decide whether to end the US’s two-decade military involvement in Afghanistan.

The meeting is one of a series of international gatherings called to try to break an impasse in talks on a political settlement to decades of war.

Taliban representatives and a delegation of Afghan leaders that includes government officials have been holding talks in Qatar’s capital, Doha, since September last year.

Following a proposal from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Turkey also plans to host an Afghan peace conference in Istanbul in April, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said last week.

The Russian and Turkish initiatives will run alongside the Qatar-hosted talks.

“Qatar will continue to assist the Afghan people by hosting these negotiations, and we hope the efforts of multiple international parties will help bring an end to the decades-long conflict,” said the statement issued by Doha on Tuesday.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Mozambique fighters beheading children as young as 11: NGO

Amnesty International found earlier in March that war crimes were being committed by all sides in the conflict [File: Reuters]

Sarah Everard killing: UK police officer faces trial in October

Everard's killing has sparked widespread anger and soul-searching about what police, government and society can do to stop male violence against women [File: Hannah McKay/Reuters]

Russia identifies two cases of South African COVID variant

Since the start of the pandemic, Russia has reported more than four million COVID-19 cases and more than 90,000 deaths [File: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters]

AstraZeneca suspensions: What you should know, in 500 words

AstraZeneca and the WHO say the company's COVID shot is safe [File: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters]
Most Read

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Protesters storm presidential palace in Yemen’s Aden: Reports

A protester argues with a member of security part of the Saudi-backed coalition forces as demonstrators gather outside the internationally-recognised Yemeni government's headquarters at al-Maashiq Palace in the Crater district of the southern port city of Aden on March 16, 2021 [Saleh al-Obeidi/ FP]

Which countries have stopped using AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine?

A nurse vaccines a student with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Brest, western France. [File: Fred Tanneau/AFP]

The competition for Egypt: China, the West, and megaprojects

An aerial view shows construction at Egypt's New Administrative Capital megaproject, 35km (22 miles) east of Cairo [File: Khaled Desouki/AFP]