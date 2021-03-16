Live
News

Mauritanian diplomat El-Ghassim Wane named UN envoy to Mali

Wane was UN assistant secretary-general for peacekeeping and held several high-level African Union posts.

Wane, pictured, will take over from former Chadian foreign minister, Annadif Khatir Mahamat Saleh [File: Getty]
Wane, pictured, will take over from former Chadian foreign minister, Annadif Khatir Mahamat Saleh [File: Getty]
16 Mar 2021

Mauritanian diplomat El-Ghassim Wane has been named the new UN envoy to Mali, where he will lead one of the organisation’s most important peace operations, the world body said.

Wane was the UN assistant secretary-general for peacekeeping operations between 2016 and 2017. Prior to that, he served six years in the African Union, where he returned as chief adviser to the commission chairperson from 2017 to 2019.

On behalf of the UN, he led a team in recent months to conduct an independent strategic review of the UN-led peacekeeping operation in South Sudan, one of the costliest UN missions.

He recommended that it be reduced in size, advice that was not acted upon. He is known “for his loyalty to the African Union,” and is very much interested in “African solutions for African issues,” UN sources said.

Wane will take over from former Chadian foreign minister, Annadif Khatir Mahamat Saleh, who could take over as head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel, based in Dakar.

Wane led a team to conduct an independent strategic review of the UN-led peacekeeping operation in South Sudan [File: Getty]
The UN peacekeeping force in Mali, known as MINUSMA, has approximately 14,500 soldiers and police.

The administration of former US President Donald Trump was highly critical of the Mali mission, whose annual mandate is up for renewal in June, saying it was not up to the task of dealing with the protracted Malian security crisis.

Source : AFP

Related

More from News

Sri Lanka says it ‘requires time’ to consider proposed burqa ban

Women in burqas line up to take a blood sample for a COVID test in Colombo [File: Lakruwan Wanniarachchi/AFP]

Kashmiri children return to schools after two years of lockdowns

A Kashmiri student wearing face mask reacts to camera as she attends a class at a school in Srinagar [Mukhtar Khan/AP]

In Pictures: Military tightens grip in Myanmar

A protester holds a bullet as protests against the military coup and detention of elected government members continue in Hlaing Thayar Township, Yangon. [Anadolu]

Oscars: Riz Ahmed first Muslim to bag Best Actor nomination

Ahmed won an Emmy for lead actor in a limited series or movie for The Night of in 2017 [File: Carlo Allegri/Reuters]
Most Read

Which countries have stopped using AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine?

A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccine at a drive-through site, in Milan on March 15. Italy has since halted the AstraZeneca rollout [File: Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters]

N Korea warns US to ‘avoid causing a stink’ if it wants peace

Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader's powerful sister, has issued new threats over joint military drills between the US and the South [File: Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters]

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

The competition for Egypt: China, the West, and megaprojects

An aerial view shows construction at Egypt's New Administrative Capital megaproject, 35km (22 miles) east of Cairo [File: Khaled Desouki/AFP]