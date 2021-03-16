Live
News

Houthi fire caused Yemen blaze that killed migrants in Sanaa: HRW

At least 60 migrants, most of them Ethiopian, died in the March 7 incident at a holding facility in Sanaa.

The Houthis said the deadly incident 'should not be politicised or exploited' [File: Hani Mohammed/AP]
The Houthis said the deadly incident 'should not be politicised or exploited' [File: Hani Mohammed/AP]
16 Mar 2021

“Unidentified projectiles” launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels caused a March 7 blaze that killed dozens at a migrant holding facility in the capital Sanaa, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

“Scores of migrants burned to death in Yemen on March 7, 2021, after Houthi security forces launched unidentified projectiles into an immigration detention centre in Sanaa, causing a fire,” HRW said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said inmates – most of them Ethiopian migrants and refugees – had been protesting against overcrowding when camp guards rounded up hundreds of them into a hangar and fired two projectiles into the building.

“The migrants said the first projectile produced a lot of smoke and made their eyes water and sting. The second, which the migrants called a ‘bomb’, exploded loudly and started a fire,” HRW said.

It added that hundreds of injured inmates were being treated in hospitals in Sanaa where a “heavy security presence” had posed problems for humanitarian agencies.

The Houthi rebels, who control much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, have been battling a Saudi-led military offensive since March 2015.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in support of the internationally recognised government, which was overthrown by the Iran-linked group. The six-year war has ravaged the impoverished nation of 29 million, with 80 percent of the population now dependent on foreign aid.

Last week, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) urged the rebels to provide unimpeded access to the injured.

It said more than 170 people had been hurt, over half of them seriously, and as many as 60 killed.

In correspondence with HRW, Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam said the incident “should not be politicised or exploited”.

“The incident that took place was a normal result that occurs in similar incidents all over the world,” he said, according to the statement.

He called for the lifting of a longstanding Saudi-led blockade on Sanaa’s rebel-controlled airport, so migrants “can return home”.

Tens of thousands have been killed and millions displaced due to the conflict in what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Despite more than six years of conflict, the impoverished country is still a magnet for migrants from the nearby Horn of Africa seeking a better life in the wealthy Gulf Arab states.

Source : AFP

Related

More from News

Iran starts human trials of its third domestic COVID vaccine

Vials of Iranian COVID vaccine candidate are seen during human testing in Tehran, Iran December 29, 2020 [File: Organization of the Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order/WANA via Reuters]

Seven killed in southwest Pakistan coal mining disaster

Rescue operation in Tor Ghar coal field of district Harnai Balochistan Province [Al Jazeera]

Protesters storm presidential palace in Yemen’s Aden: Reports

Al Jazeera's Jamal Elshayyal said the protesters are members of the national security forces who have not been paid for nine months [File: Ahmed Shehab/EPA]

Lethal pollution high in 2020 despite COVID lockdowns: Report

Average lifespan is cut 4.1 years in China because of air pollution [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]
Most Read

Which countries have stopped using AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine?

A nurse vaccines a student with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Brest, western France. [File: Fred Tanneau/AFP]

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

The competition for Egypt: China, the West, and megaprojects

An aerial view shows construction at Egypt's New Administrative Capital megaproject, 35km (22 miles) east of Cairo [File: Khaled Desouki/AFP]

N Korea warns US to ‘avoid causing a stink’ if it wants peace

Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader's powerful sister, has issued new threats over joint military drills between the US and the South [File: Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters]