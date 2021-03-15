Live
News|United Nations

Iran tells UN it was not behind attacks on US interests in Iraq

Several rockets hit a military base in Erbil, northern Iraq last month, killing a foreign civilian contractor.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Guterres, the country’s UN envoy Majid Takht-Ravanchi 'decisively' rejects claims against Tehran [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
In a letter to UN Secretary-General Guterres, the country’s UN envoy Majid Takht-Ravanchi 'decisively' rejects claims against Tehran [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
By 
Maziar Motamedi
15 Mar 2021

Tehran, Iran – Iran has told the United Nations that claims of its role in attacks on United States interests in Iraq are “completely baseless and lacking legal credibility”.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the country’s UN envoy Majid Takht-Ravanchi “decisively” rejected claims that Iran-backed paramilitary forces were behind recent attacks against the US.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has not had any involvement, directly or indirectly, in any armed attacks by any entities or individuals against the United States in Iraq,” he wrote, according to parts of the letter’s text published by state-run IRNA news on Monday.

Last month, several rockets hit a military base inside the airport in Erbil, northern Iraq, which killed one foreign civilian contractor and wounded at least nine others, including an American soldier.

Foreign troops deployed as part of the US-led coalition that helped Iraq fight the ISIL (ISIS) armed group since 2014 are stationed at the site.

A shadowy group calling itself Awliya al-Dam – or the Guardians of the Blood – claimed responsibility for the attack and said it would continue to target “occupation” American forces in Iraq.

Several other rocket attacks were launched against US interests in Iraq in the following weeks.

Most recently, several rockets landed in the Ain al-Asad base in early March.

In January 2020, shortly after the US assassinated Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired more than a dozen rockets at the base in an attack that bore no casualties.

Biden orders military operation

In response to the recent attacks, US President Joe Biden launched the first military operation of his administration, ordering an air attack on facilities in eastern Syria near the border with Iraq, which the US said are used by Iran-backed militias.

The air attack, which Biden said was “proportionate” and aimed at creating “deterrence”, killed 22 people, according to war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

In his letter, Iran’s envoy to the UN condemned the air attack, calling it “illegal”.

The US attacks amount to a “violation of the sovereignty of the region’s countries and a clear symbol of the gross violation of international rights and the UN Charter”, Takht-Ravanchi said.

The representative also said the US moves only destabilise the region further and serve to advance the interests of “terrorist groups”.

He requested the letter be formally recognised as a UN Security Council document.

In late February, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, in Tehran that the recent rocket attacks against US positions in Iraq are “suspicious” and the perpetrators must be identified.

The regional conflicts have escalated as Iran and the US continue to be at a standstill over restoring Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

China factory, retail data surge from deep year-ago plunge

China's recovery has been driven by robust trade, pent-up demand and government stimulus [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Blinken to UN’s Yemen envoy: No military solution to the conflict

[File: Ken Cedeno/Reuters]

Voting starts in three-day Dutch election dominated by COVID-19

A man arrives to cast his ballot at a ride-through polling station for bicycles in Amsterdam. Polling stations opened across the Netherlands early Monday in a general election spread over three days to allow people to vote safely during the coronavirus pandemic [Peter Dejong/AP Photo]

Afghan officials reverse ban on girls singing after outcry

Social media users adopted the hashtag #IAmMySong to raise awareness [File: Omar Sobhani/Reuters]
Most Read

Labour law changes: Are Qatar’s migrant workers better off?

In August 2020, Qatar announced landmark changes to its labour law, including scrapping the need for an NOC [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Syria marks 10 years since uprising broke out

Nearly half a million people have been killed and more than half the pre-war population of 23 million displaced in the civil war [File: Yasin Akgul/AFP]

Unthinkable? EU considers Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

If Sputnik V were to join the EU’s vaccine efforts, it would be a diplomatic triumph for Russia [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]