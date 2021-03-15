Live
News|Human Rights

Bangladesh court orders probe into torture claims by cartoonist

Probe ordered into claims by Ahmed Kabir Kishore that he was tortured before police arrested him under the country’s harsh digital laws.

Activists protest in Dhaka against writer Mushtaq Ahmed's death in police custody [File: Sultan Mahmud Mukut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]
Activists protest in Dhaka against writer Mushtaq Ahmed's death in police custody [File: Sultan Mahmud Mukut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]
15 Mar 2021

A court in Bangladesh has ordered a probe into claims by a formerly jailed cartoonist that he was tortured before police detained him under the country’s harsh internet laws, his lawyer said.

Ahmed Kabir Kishore, 45, was arrested in May 2020 under the controversial laws and charged with carrying out anti-state activities and spreading rumours.

The high-profile cartoonist was released on bail two weeks ago after a public outcry over the death in jail in February of a writer, Mushtaq Ahmed, who was arrested under the same laws.

Kishore has alleged he and Ahmed were held at the same jail and that the writer was also tortured by unknown men – claims that authorities have flatly denied.

Kishore filed a petition with a Dhaka court on Wednesday, saying he was beaten with sticks and slapped hard by more than a dozen unknown men who abducted him on May 2 and held him for nearly three days.

He said the men questioned him about cartoons he had drawn mocking a powerful businessman close to the government, and for a series criticising the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kishore said the unknown men later handed him over to an elite police unit, the Rapid Action Battalion.

“The court has also directed the PBI (Police Bureau of Investigation) to probe the alleged torture and submit a report by April 15,” the cartoonist’s lawyer, Jyotirmoy Barua, told AFP news agency on Sunday.

Barua said the court had ordered three doctors from the Dhaka Medical College Hospital to examine Kishore and added that he had undergone an operation on his right ear on Saturday for injuries allegedly sustained when he was beaten.

“Blood poured from my right ear after they slapped me,” the cartoonist told the AFP news agency a few days after he was released.

Rapid Action Battalion spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Ashique Billah told AFP Sunday that neither Ahmed nor Kishore were tortured while they were in their custody or in jail.

Ahmed’s death in prison sparked days of protests against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government.

The protesters also called for the repeal of the digital laws, which critics say are used to quash dissent.

The United States, the European Union and the United Nations have all expressed concern over the harsh Bangladeshi laws.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Syrians mark 10 years since uprising broke out

Nearly half a million people have been killed and more than half the pre-war population of 23 million displaced in the civil war [File: Ahmad Aboud/AFP]

India records this year’s worst single-day spike in COVID cases

People wait to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]

Thousands march across Australia demanding justice for women

Protesters gathered outside parliament in Canberra and towns and cities across Australia to demand justice for women [Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via Reuters]

Turkey says civilians wounded in Syrian missile raids

The attack 'targeted civilian settlements and fuel tankers ... civilians were wounded,' the ministry said [Turkish defence ministry/Twitter]
Most Read

‘We survived Assad’s prisons and we will rebuild Syria’

Omar as a 15-year-old in 2011 before he was imprisoned, and later, in 2015 immediately after he escaped [Photo courtesy of Omar Alshogre]

Myanmar security forces kill dozens of anti-coup protesters

People carry a protesters who was shot during the security force crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Thingangyun, Yangon. [Reuters]

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Kenya-Somalia maritime boundary dispute explained

The maritime border dispute is central to a diplomatic row between the two countries [File: Mohamed Abdiwahab/AFP]