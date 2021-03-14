Live
News|Human Rights

Saudi Arabia’s long-awaited Kafala reform goes into effect

Workers will be able to switch jobs without their employers’ permission.

Rights groups have said the system makes workers, particularly those working in construction and doing domestic work, vulnerable to abuse by their employers [File: Ahmed Yosri/Reuters]
Rights groups have said the system makes workers, particularly those working in construction and doing domestic work, vulnerable to abuse by their employers [File: Ahmed Yosri/Reuters]
14 Mar 2021

Foreign workers in Saudi Arabia are now able to switch jobs without their employers’ permission after the long-awaited labour reforms in the Gulf region’s most populous country went into effect.

In November last year, the country’s ministry of human resources and social development announced plans to amend the Kafala system under which workers are tied to a single employer who alone can renew or terminate their residency and work status in the country.

Rights groups have said the system makes workers, particularly those working in construction and doing domestic work, vulnerable to abuse by their employers.

Reports of employers confiscating workers’ passports, forcing them to work excessive hours and denying them wages are not uncommon.

Under the kingdom’s revised system, migrant workers can switch jobs upon the expiry of their work contract.

Workers will also be able to transfer jobs during the validity of their contract provided they notify their employers within a set timeframe.

Workers will also be exempt from “exit authorisation”, allowing them to travel indefinitely without the permission of their employers.

Provisions are also being made for workers who are not offered work contracts or have not been paid their salaries, authorities said.

Several Gulf countries have, in recent years, enacted reforms to their Kafala system, once prevalent across the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council.

Critics however say abuses will continue as long as work and residence visas are tied to a “Kafeel” or sponsor.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Iran: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appears in court over new charge

Richard Ratcliffe, husband of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, and their daughter Gabriella protest outside the Iranian Embassy in London [File: Andrew Boyers/Reuters]

Taliban expresses scepticism over interim Afghan gov’t proposal

Under the proposal, the national parliament could either be expanded to include Taliban members or suspended until after an election is held [File: Patrick Semansky/AP]

Boxing legend ‘Marvellous’ Marvin Hagler dies aged 66

Hagler defended the undisputed world middleweight crown 12 times [Anthony Kwan/Getty]

In Pictures: UK police crack down on vigil for Sarah Everard

Police detain a woman as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common, south London. [Hannah McKay/Reuters]
Most Read

Outcry as Charlie Hebdo depicts Meghan Markle as George Floyd

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle accused a member of the UK royal of making racist remarks [File: Jeremy Selwyn /AFP]

Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut more than 1,000 Islamic schools

The wearing of the burqa in the majority-Buddhist nation was temporarily banned in 2019 after the bombing of churches and hotels by armed fighters that killed more than 250 [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Myanmar’s parallel gov’t promises ‘revolution’ to reverse coup

Mahn Win Khaing Than is in hiding along with most senior officials from the governing National League for Democracy Party [File: Ye Aung Thu/AFP]