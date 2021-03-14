Live
News|Boxing

Boxing legend ‘Marvellous’ Marvin Hagler dies aged 66

The US boxing great passed away on Saturday at the family home in Bartlett, New Hampshire, his wife said.

Hagler defended the undisputed world middleweight crown 12 times [Anthony Kwan/Getty]
Hagler defended the undisputed world middleweight crown 12 times [Anthony Kwan/Getty]
14 Mar 2021

American boxing legend Marvin Hagler, the undisputed world middleweight champion from 1980 to 1987, has died, his wife said. He was 66.

In a posting on the famed fighter’s Facebook page, Kay G Hagler said her husband passed away on Saturday at the family home in Bartlett, New Hampshire.

“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvellous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire,” she wrote. “Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

“Marvellous” Marvin Hagler fought from 1973 to 1987 and delivered some epic bouts in a golden era of the sport, finishing with a record of 62-3 with two drawn and 52 knockouts.

The southpaw’s most heralded triumph came in a 1985 matchup at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas against Thomas “Hitman” Hearns, which lasted just over eight minutes but was regarded as a classic that became known simply as “The War”.

After a first round filled with power punches in which Hearns suffered a broken right hand, Hagler suffered a cut to the head early in the second.

A ringside doctor examined Hagler in the third round and the fight went on. Hagler wobbled Hearns with a powerhouse right and sent him to the canvas moments later, Hearns rising only to collapse into referee Richard Steele’s arms.

Hagler won the World Boxing Council and World Boxing Association middleweight titles in 1980, stopping Britain’s Alan Minter in the third round at London’s Wembley Arena, and added the International Boxing Federation’s inaugural title in 1983.

Marvin Hagler was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1993 [Jumana El-Heloueh/Reuters]
Hagler defended the undisputed crown 12 times, including a 15-round unanimous decision victory over Panama’s Roberto Duran in 1983 and his final triumph, an 11th-round knockout of unbeaten Ugandan John Mugabi in 1986.

“Marvelous Marvin Hagler was among the greatest athletes that Top Rank ever promoted,” legendary US promoter Bob Arum said. “He was a man of honour and a man of his word, and he performed in the ring with unparalleled determination.”

“He was a true athlete and a true man. I will miss him greatly,” Arum added of Hagler, a member of the middleweight division’s “Four Kings” of the 1980s along with Hearns, “Sugar” Ray Leonard and Duran.

Former fighter and legendary trainer Freddie Roach said Hagler visited Roach’s hometown to watch one of his fights.

“Marvin Hagler came to my fight in Boston,” Roach wrote on his social media account. “I appreciated what he said to me after my fight.

“Rest In Peace, my friend. Condolences to the Hagler family. Thank you Marvellous Marvin Hagler for all you gave to boxing.”

Over a decade from 1976 to 1986, Hagler went unbeaten, with 36 wins and a draw.

Named Fighter of the Year in 1983 and 1985 by the Boxing Writers Association of America, he was named Fighter of the Decade in the 1980s by Boxing Illustrated.

He carried a 16-fight win streak into what proved to be his final fight, a showdown with Leonard in 1987 at age 32.

Leonard, coming off three years of retirement at age 30, captured a controversial 12-round split decision and launched his return to the ring as Hagler – angered by the scoring – bid farewell.

After stepping out of the ring, Hagler pursued acting in Italy and a career as a boxing commentator. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1993.

Source : AFP

Related

More from News

In Pictures: UK police crack down on vigil for Sarah Everard

Police detain a woman as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common, south London. [Hannah McKay/Reuters]

N Korea ‘unresponsive to behind-the-scenes US outreach’

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a plenary meeting of the Workers' Party central committee in Pyongyang, North Korea in this photo supplied by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on February 10, 2021 [KCNA via Reuters]

US orders emergency agency to help with surge of migrant children

As of last week, the Health and Human Service's refugee office had approximately 8,800 unaccompanied children in custody [Adrees Latif/ Reuters]

Protesters demand justice a year after Breonna Taylor killing

A protestor brandishes a portrait of Breonna Taylor during a rally in remembrance on the one year anniversary of her death in Louisville, Kentucky on March 13, 2021 [Jeff Dean /AFP]
Most Read

Outcry as Charlie Hebdo depicts Meghan Markle as George Floyd

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle accused a member of the UK royal of making racist remarks [File: Jeremy Selwyn /AFP]

Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut more than 1,000 Islamic schools

The wearing of the burqa in the majority-Buddhist nation was temporarily banned in 2019 after the bombing of churches and hotels by armed fighters that killed more than 250 [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

Myanmar’s parallel gov’t promises ‘revolution’ to reverse coup

Mahn Win Khaing Than is in hiding along with most senior officials from the governing National League for Democracy Party [File: Ye Aung Thu/AFP]

Saudi Arabia and Iran have not always been foes

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud is greeted at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran by Iranian President Mohammad Khatami on December 8, 1997 [AP/Enric Marti]