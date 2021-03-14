Martial law declared in Yangon suburbs as more protesters killed

More than 15 people reported killed in one of bloodiest crackdowns by Myanmar security forces since protests against February 1 coup began.

Myanmar’s military government has declared martial law over two townships in the country’s largest city, Yangon, an announcement that came after local media and witnesses reported the killing of more than 15 people in the latest crackdown by security forces against anti-coup protesters.

Mass demonstrations are now in their sixth week since the February 1 coup overthrew elected civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and plunged the country into turmoil, with dozens of people killed and thousands arrested.

Security forces on Sunday opened fire on protesters in the Hlaingthaya district of Yangon. Plumes of black smoke rose over the area.

Myanmar Now said at least 14 protesters had been killed, according to the local hospital and a rescue worker.

“An official from Hlaingthaya Hospital said the death toll and wounded were still arriving,” its report said. Other Myanmar media gave even higher tolls in the area.

“I can confirm 15 have died,” a doctor told the AFP news agency, adding that she had treated about 50 people with injuries and expects the death toll to climb. “I cannot talk much – injured people keep coming,” she said before hanging up.

Throughout the day, gunshots were heard continuously by residents hiding in their homes as smoke rose above the streets, while military trucks were sighted driving through Hlaingthaya’s streets.

At least three deaths were reported elsewhere in Myanmar on Sunday, including in the second city of Mandalay and in Bago, where state television MRTV said a police officer had died of a chest wound after a confrontation with protesters. He is the second policeman reported dead in the protests.

Later on Sunday, state media said martial law had been declared over Hlaingthaya and the neighbouring Shwepyitha township.

The military government “gives administrative and judicial martial law power to the Yangon regional commander to practice [in Hlaingthaya and Shwepyitha townships] … to perform security, maintain the rule of law and tranquillity more effectively,” said an announcer on state television.

Doctor Sasa, a representative of elected lawmakers from the assembly that was removed by the army, voiced solidarity with the people affected by the military government’s move.

“The perpetrators, attackers, enemies of the people of Myanmar, the evil SAC (State Administrative Council) will be held accountable for every drops of blood that shed,” he said in a message.

In a statement, Dan Chugg, the United Kingdom’s ambassador to Myanmar, said the British government “is appalled by the security forces’ use of deadly force against innocent people” in Yangon and other parts of Myanmar.

"The British Government is appalled by the security forces' use of deadly force against innocent people". Statement from the British Ambassador following violence in Hlaing Thar Yar and elsewhere in #Myanmar today.#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/ucuj1rMjzK — UK in Myanmar 🇬🇧 (@ukinmyanmar) March 14, 2021

China says factories burned

Meanwhile, China’s embassy in Myanmar said many Chinese staff were injured and trapped when factories in Hlaingthaya were looted and destroyed by unidentified attackers.

The embassy asked for security to be guaranteed quickly, a statement on the embassy’s Facebook page said, describing the situation as “very severe”. It said Chinese citizens in Myanmar had also been warned.

“Some Chinese businesses’ factories were looted and destroyed and many Chinese staff were injured and trapped,” it said, without giving details of injuries.

Opponents of the coup have criticised China for not coming out more strongly against the army takeover as Western countries have done.

China has said that the priority is stability and that it is Myanmar’s internal affair.

The latest deaths would bring the toll from the protests to nearly 100 while the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group had said more than 2,100 had also been arrested by Saturday.

The violence came a day after Mahn Win Khaing Than, who is on the run along with most senior officials from the Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party, said the civilian government would seek to give people the legal right to defend themselves.

Aung San Suu Kyi is due to return to court on Monday. She faces at least four charges, including the illegal use of walkie-talkie radios and infringing coronavirus protocols.

The army said it took power after its accusations of fraud in a November 8 election won by the NLF were rejected by the electoral commission. It has promised to hold a new election, but has not set a date.