Live
News|Environment

‘Polar bear hotel’ in China draws guests and criticism

Conservationists slam the hotel which allows guests round the clock viewing of polar bears from all 21 rooms.

Visitors look at polar bears at an enclosure inside a hotel at a newly-opened polarland-themed park in Harbin [Cnsphoto via REUTERS]
Visitors look at polar bears at an enclosure inside a hotel at a newly-opened polarland-themed park in Harbin [Cnsphoto via REUTERS]
13 Mar 2021

A hotel that bills itself as the world’s first “polar bear hotel” has opened in China’s far northeastern Heilongjiang province, drawing both guests and criticism for its central feature: live polar bears.

The Polar Bear Hotel, part of the Harbin Polarland theme park in Heilongjiang’s capital and largest city, Harbin, opened its doors on Friday with the promise of round-the-clock polar bear viewing from all 21 guest rooms.

“Whether you’re eating, playing or sleeping, polar bears will keep you company,” Harbin Polarland’s official WeChat account said in a post dated Thursday.

Photos and videos from Chinese state media showed people watching two polar bears in an indoor enclosure featuring artificial ice and small pools of water.

Yang Liu, a spokeswoman for Harbin Polarland, told Reuters news agency that the indoor area is only part of the bears’ total enclosure, and that they are let outdoors when temperature and air quality permit.

She said interest in staying at the hotel, where rooms range from 1,888 to 2,288 yuan ($290.10 to $351.56) per night was “very high”, adding that it is fully booked through a trial period.

Conservationists criticised the hotel.

Rooms at the hotel cost between $290.10 and $351.56 per night [Cnsphoto via Reuters]
“Polar bears belong in the Arctic, not in zoos or glass boxes in aquariums – and certainly not in hotels,” Jason Baker, senior vice president at animal rights group PETA told Reuters on Saturday.

“Polar bears are active for up to 18 hours a day in nature, roaming home ranges that can span thousands of miles, where they enjoy a real life.”

In 2016, a shopping mall in the southern city of Guangzhou attracted global condemnation after videos emerged of a polar bear, Pizza, lying on her side in a glass-walled enclosure.

Harbin Polarland, established in late 2005, calls itself the world’s first polar performing arts amusement park.

Conservationists have criticised the bears’ living conditions at the site [Cnsphoto via Reuters]
Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

Protesters killed as Myanmar forces continue crackdown

Family members of Aung Than, 41, who was killed during a raid by security forces, cry at their home in Thaketa, Yangon [REUTERS]

New Zealand marks two years since Christchurch mosque killings

During the service, the names of each of the 51 people killed were read out [Sanka Vidanagama/AFP]

UN urges withdrawal of foreign forces, mercenaries from Libya

UNSC also calls for 'full compliance with the UN arms embargo,' which has been repeatedly violated according to experts [File: Johannes Eisele/AFP]

Philippines reports first Brazil COVID variant as new cases surge

The Philippines, which has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, is battling a renewed surge as it ramps up a vaccination drive that started on March 1 [Ted Aljibe/AFP]
Most Read

China’s next aircraft carrier ‘likely nuclear powered’

Liaoning is one of the two aircraft carriers currently operating in China [File: Stringer/Reuters]

Tanzania’s leader ‘receiving coronavirus treatment in India’

Tanzania's President John Magufuli has played down the threat from COVID-19, saying God and remedies such as steam inhalation would protect Tanzanians [File: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]

Tanzania officials deny Magufuli sick with COVID-19

President John Magufuli has frustrated the World Health Organization during the pandemic by playing down the threat from COVID-19 [File: Reuters]

Iranian ship ‘hit in attack in Mediterranean’

Cargo vessels and container ships sit on the dockside during loading operations at Bandar Imam Khomeini Port, Iran [File: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg]