Bolivia ex-president Jeanine Anez arrested

Conservative politician faced an arrest warrant on charges of terrorism, sedition and conspiracy over alleged coup.

Bolivia’s former interim president Jeanine Anez has been arrested over the 2019 political crisis in which she replaced predecessor Evo Morales.

The conservative politician had faced an arrest warrant on charges of terrorism, sedition and conspiracy over an alleged coup after she replaced Morales in November 2019 when he fled the country during widespread protests against his re-election.

“I inform the Bolivian people that Mrs. Jeanine Anez has already been apprehended and is currently in the hands of the police,” the minister of government, Carlos Eduardo del Castillo, wrote on Twitter and Facebook on Saturday.

Castillo congratulated the police for their “great work” in the “historic task of giving justice” to the Bolivian people.

Anez had tweeted an arrest order she said was issued by the public prosecutor’s office, with the response: “The political persecution has begun.”

She tweeted later to condemn the arrest warrant.

The prosecutor’s office had not publicly announced the warrant. But Bolivian television broadcast images of a heavy police presence around her home in the northern city of Trinidad, as well as of former energy minister Rodrigo Guzman and his justice counterpart Alvaro Coimbra, both listed on the warrant, being arrested.

Morales is back

Morales returned from exile in November last year and took over the leadership of the ruling Movement for Socialism (MAS) party he founded.

Last month, Bolivia’s socialist-dominated Congress voted to give amnesty to those prosecuted during conservative president Anez’s year-long government for acts of violence during the chaos that followed Morales’s resignation.

Anez, a former lawyer, is a longtime critic of leftist Morales.

She had sought to cast herself as the only person able to lead the country out of its post-Morales crisis.

Even as she vowed to “pacify the country”, Morales at the time branded her “a coup-mongering right-wing senator”.

He said Anez had “declared herself … interim president without a legislative quorum, surrounded by a group of accomplices”.