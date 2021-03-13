An-26 aircraft flying from the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, crashed while landing in Almaty.

At least four people have been killed after an aircraft flying from the Kazakhstan capital, Nur-Sultan, crashed while landing in Almaty on Saturday, the country’s emergencies ministry said.

The An-26 plane, operated by Kazakhstan’s border guard agency, crashed after narrowly missing the runway while landing.

Kazakh health officials said that at least two crew survived the crash, according to the Russian state RIA-Novosti news agency.

