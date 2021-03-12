Live
News

Turkey plans to host Afghan peace talks in April

Turkish FM says both Taliban and Afghan government asked Turkey to host the meeting, which will complement Doha talks.

Cavusoglu said Turkey will also appoint an Afghanistan special envoy [File: Fatih Aktas/Anadolu]
Cavusoglu said Turkey will also appoint an Afghanistan special envoy [File: Fatih Aktas/Anadolu]
12 Mar 2021

Turkey plans to host Afghanistan peace talks in Istanbul in April, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, and Ankara will appoint an Afghanistan special envoy.

Cavusoglu’s comments on Friday come after the United States shared a draft peace plan calling for replacing Afghanistan’s government with a power-sharing interim administration pending elections under a new constitution.

The US proposal is intended to jump-start stalled talks in Doha between the Taliban and a team including Afghan officials on a political settlement to end decades of conflict.

In a letter leaked to Afghan media, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken encouraged Afghan leaders to consider a “new, inclusive government” and proposed that talks take place within weeks in Turkey to seal a peace deal with the Taliban.

Cavusoglu said Turkey had previously been asked by Afghan officials, the Taliban and the negotiation team to host talks, and this week’s decision came after a US proposal for Turkey to host a meeting.

“This is not a meeting that is an alternative to the Qatar process, it is a complement to that,” state-owned Anadolu news agency quoted Cavusoglu as saying.

“We will carry this out in coordination with brotherly Qatar, but it will be in Turkey.”

He said the aim was for talks between the Taliban and the government to continue in a “goal-oriented” way. The exact date in April, and the content of the talks, were being discussed.

Cavusoglu also said Turkey had been sending messages to the Taliban and the negotiating team, calling for violence in the country to stop for talks to yield results.

The Taliban and the Afghan government have been negotiating in Qatar to reach a peace deal. Those talks resumed in January after an almost month-long break, but negotiators and diplomats say there has been little progress since then.

Russia also plans to hold a conference on Afghanistan in Moscow later this month, the TASS news agency said on Tuesday.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Sarah Everard: Met police face probe over suspected officer

Everard, 33, was last seen walking home from a friend’s apartment in London on March 3 [Photo by Metropolitan Police/AFP]

Bus brings ‘hope’ to the doorstep of India’s disabled children

The Therapy on Wheels bus visits remote Indian regions to provide therapy to children with developmental disabilities [Shail Desai/AL JAZEERA]

Gunmen kidnap forestry students in latest Nigerian mass abduction

Heavily armed criminal gangs in northwestern and central Nigeria have stepped up attacks in recent years, kidnapping for ransom, raping and pillaging [File: Afolabi Sotunde/Reuters]

‘Hilarious joke’: Suu Kyi lawyer rejects military bribery claims

Adding corruption charges to the accusations against Aung San Suu Kyi, 75, could mean she faces a harsher penalty [File: REUTERS]
Most Read

Tanzania’s leader ‘receiving coronavirus treatment in India’

Tanzania's President John Magufuli has played down the threat from COVID-19, saying God and remedies such as steam inhalation would protect Tanzanians [File: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]

Sarah Everard: Missing woman’s case sends UK into shock

An undated handout picture released by the Metropolitan Police on March 10, 2021, shows security camera footage of missing Sarah Everard on March 3 [Photo by Metropolitan Police/AFP]

Iran arrests producers over controversial music video

Sasy appears with American adult film actress Alexis Texas in the music video for Tehran Tokyo [AZ Films via AP]

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]